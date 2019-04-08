Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines Inc.    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Delta Air Lines : improves in every category, earns top honors in 2019 Airline Quality Rating (Article)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 01:08pm EDT
A study by Wichita State University and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University examined mishandled baggage, consumer complaints, on-time performance and involuntary denied boardings.

Delta has taken the top spot in the latest Airline Quality Rating (AQR), helping to bolster the airline's position as the industry leader in performance and customer satisfaction among U.S. airlines.

The annual study, a joint project developed by researchers at Wichita State University and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, examines airlines on the criteria of mishandled baggage, consumer complaints, on-time performance and involuntary denied boardings. The researchers call the AQR the most comprehensive study of performance and quality of the largest airlines in the United States.

Delta's top recognition comes after a steady, continuous improvement during the past decade following bankruptcy and a merger with Northwest Airlines.

In 2019 Delta was the only airline to improve in each of the study's four categories - despite finishing just .0005 percentage points away from the AQR's top spot in 2018.

Delta's top ranking comes on the heels of a number of other recent accolades, including earning the top spot in The Points Guy's 2019 list of the best and worst US airlines, FlightGlobal's Most On-Time Airline and Best U.S. Airline by the Wall Street Journal.

'Today's recognition is something really special for Delta,' said Gil West, Delta's Chief Operating Officer. 'Thanks to the tireless efforts of each of our more than 80,000 employees, we stand atop the industry. Our people are tireless in their pursuit of making Delta the best in the business, and without them, this impressive feat would be impossible.'

English


Related Topics

Related topics

Follow

Delta News Hub

Sign up for email alerts

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 17:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES INC.
01:08pDELTA AIR LINES : improves in every category, earns top honors in 2019 Airline Q..
PU
12:43pDELTA AIR LINES : employees to contribute up to 640,000 hours of service to comm..
PU
12:15pDelta secures top spot in 29th Annual Airline Quality Rating; Overall scores ..
AQ
09:03aDELTA AIR LINES : Virgin Atlantic and Delta to launch flights to Boston and New ..
AQ
03:05aDELTA AIR LINES : tops long-running ranking of US airlines
AQ
04/06Preview -- Barron's
DJ
04/05February 2019 Passenger, Cargo Traffic at Austin-Bergstrom; Total passenger t..
AQ
04/05DELTA AIR LINES : official says Salt Lake City airport rebuild will give its hub..
AQ
04/05UNITED CONTINENTAL : Fairbanks International Airport Forecasts Additional Seat C..
AQ
04/04DELTA AIR LINES : AIB To Release Final Report On Delta Air Lines Incident
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 417 M
EBIT 2019 6 220 M
Net income 2019 4 368 M
Debt 2019 7 909 M
Yield 2019 2,59%
P/E ratio 2019 8,86
P/E ratio 2020 8,31
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
Capitalization 39 196 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 64,4 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES INC.15.69%38 850
AIR CHINA LTD.55.63%23 629
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC1.41%22 576
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY45.33%15 964
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.73.47%15 740
RYANAIR HOLDINGS7.07%14 626
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About