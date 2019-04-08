Delta Air Lines : improves in every category, earns top honors in 2019 Airline Quality Rating (Article)

A study by Wichita State University and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University examined mishandled baggage, consumer complaints, on-time performance and involuntary denied boardings.

Delta has taken the top spot in the latest Airline Quality Rating (AQR), helping to bolster the airline's position as the industry leader in performance and customer satisfaction among U.S. airlines.

The annual study, a joint project developed by researchers at Wichita State University and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, examines airlines on the criteria of mishandled baggage, consumer complaints, on-time performance and involuntary denied boardings. The researchers call the AQR the most comprehensive study of performance and quality of the largest airlines in the United States.

Delta's top recognition comes after a steady, continuous improvement during the past decade following bankruptcy and a merger with Northwest Airlines.

In 2019 Delta was the only airline to improve in each of the study's four categories - despite finishing just .0005 percentage points away from the AQR's top spot in 2018.

Delta's top ranking comes on the heels of a number of other recent accolades, including earning the top spot in The Points Guy's 2019 list of the best and worst US airlines, FlightGlobal's Most On-Time Airline and Best U.S. Airline by the Wall Street Journal.

'Today's recognition is something really special for Delta,' said Gil West, Delta's Chief Operating Officer. 'Thanks to the tireless efforts of each of our more than 80,000 employees, we stand atop the industry. Our people are tireless in their pursuit of making Delta the best in the business, and without them, this impressive feat would be impossible.'