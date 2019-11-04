Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines Inc.    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Delta Air Lines : increases service between Atlanta, key regional airports throughout Georgia (Article)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 02:10pm EST

​​Delta is deepening its investment in communities throughout its hometown state of Georgia with more flying from Albany, Brunswick, Columbus and Valdosta to the airline's Atlanta hub. Each market will see one additional daily frequency to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport beginning next spring, increasing seat capacity to and from these Georgia communities by 35 percent in 2020.

'With more than 200 destinations served from Hartsfield-Jackson, including recently added nonstop service to destinations including Havana, Seoul and Shanghai, these communities now have even more connections across the globe while supporting economic development here at home,' said Joe Esposito, Senior Vice President - Network Planning.

Delta will add a fourth peak-day round-trip from Albany, Brunswick and Valdosta and a fifth peak-day round-trip from Columbus.

The additional Brunswick flight will begin on May 22, 2020; while the increased flying to and from Albany, Columbus and Valdosta will start on June 8, 2020. Delta Connection carrier SkyWest will operate the Albany and Valdosta flights and three of the four Brunswick frequencies, all on Canadair regional jet aircraft. Delta Connection carrier Endeavor Air will operate the Columbus flights as well as the remaining Brunswick frequency, which will upgrade to a 2-class CRJ-900 aircraft.

'With roots in Georgia dating back to 1924, Delta Air Lines has helped put our state on the map as a gateway to the global economy,' said Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp. 'Delta serves 80 percent of key U.S. destinations within a two-hour flight from Atlanta, and as these new flights begin operating, they will open new doors for economic growth in every corner of our state. I am grateful for Delta's partnership and their continued investment in Georgia.'

Delta has long called Atlanta home and today operates more than 1,000 peak-day departures from its ATL hub. The airline employs tens of thousands of Georgians - it's among the state's top private employers - and contributes millions of dollars and countless volunteer hours to charities and organizations throughout the metro area.

Flight schedules are as follows:

Albany

Departs

Arrives

ABY 6:30 a.m.

ATL 7:29 a.m.

ABY 11:55 a.m.

ATL 1:01 p.m.

ABY 2:59 p.m.

ATL 4:07 p.m.

ABY 5:59 p.m.

ATL 6:56 p.m.

ATL 10:25 a.m.

ABY 11:23 a.m.

ATL 1:40 p.m.

ABY 2:43 p.m.

ATL 4:34 p.m.

ABY 5:29 p.m.

ATL 8:30 p.m.

ABY 9:24 p.m.

Brunswick

Departs

Arrives

ATL 10:25 a.m.

BQK 11:42 a.m.

ATL 1:40 p.m.

BQK 2:51 p.m.

ATL 4:10 p.m.

BQK 5:30 p.m.

ATL 7:40 p.m.

BQK 8:52 p.m.

BQK 6:15 a.m.

ATL 7:24 a.m.

BQK 12:20 p.m.

ATL 1:39 p.m.

BQK 3:20 p.m.

ATL 4:38 p.m.

BQK 5:55 p.m.

ATL 7:12 p.m.

Columbus

Departs

Arrives

ATL 9:05 a.m.

CSG 9:57 a.m.

ATL 12:20 p.m.

CSG 1:02 p.m.

ATL 2:59 p.m.

CSG 3:44 p.m.

ATL 5:05 p.m.

CSG 5:56 p.m.

ATL 8:30 p.m.

CSG 9:18 p.m.

CSG 6:30 a.m.

ATL 7:19 a.m.

CSG 10:25 a.m.

ATL 11:21 a.m.

CSG 1:30 p.m.

ATL 2:19 p.m.

CSG 4:10 p.m.

ATL 5:01 p.m.

CSG 6:21 p.m.

ATL 7:15 p.m.

Valdosta

Departs

Arrives

ATL 10:05 a.m.

VLD 11:13 a.m.

ATL 1:40 p.m.

VLD 2:44 p.m.

ATL 4:50 p.m.

VLD 6:01 p.m.

ATL 8:30 p.m.

VLD 9:34 p.m.

VLD 6:15 a.m.

ATL 7:30 a.m.

VLD 11:40 a.m.

ATL 12:58 p.m.

VLD 3:10 p.m.

ATL 4:25 p.m.

VLD 6:30 p.m.

ATL 7:46 p.m.

English

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 19:09:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES INC.
02:10pDELTA AIR LINES : increases service between Atlanta, key regional airports throu..
PU
02:10pDELTA AIR LINES : creates smoother, stress-free partner flight connections with ..
PU
02:10pDELTA AIR LINES : reports operating performance for October 2019 (Article)
PU
09:01aDELTA AIR LINES : Reports Operating Performance for October 2019
PR
11/03Delta might pull out of Alitalia bid consortium - newspaper
RE
11/01DELTA AIR LINES : matches mile donations for Fisher House Foundation, Luke's Win..
PU
11/01DELTA AIR LINES : Union says it will try to organize Delta flight attendants
AQ
10/31DAY OF THE DEAD : Delta and Aeromexico teams celebrate tradition in Austin (Arti..
PU
10/31DELTA AIR LINES : to present at Baird Global Industrial Conference (Article)
PU
10/31DELTA AIR LINES : to Present at Baird Global Industrial Conference
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 46 929 M
EBIT 2019 6 497 M
Net income 2019 4 559 M
Debt 2019 10 080 M
Yield 2019 2,81%
P/E ratio 2019 8,03x
P/E ratio 2020 7,91x
EV / Sales2019 0,98x
EV / Sales2020 0,93x
Capitalization 36 096 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 65,10  $
Last Close Price 56,02  $
Spread / Highest target 60,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES INC.12.26%36 096
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.9.46%23 191
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.06%15 884
RYANAIR HOLDINGS15.26%15 184
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-12.20%13 931
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-3.79%11 461
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group