Delta Air Lines : issues NY waiver ahead of Northeast storms Saturday (Article)

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
Delta Air Lines : issues NY waiver ahead of Northeast storms Saturday

07/05/2019 | 07:03pm EDT

Delta has issued a weather waiver for five New York City metro airports ahead of thunderstorms in the Northeast that will likely drive Air Traffic Control initiatives and routing delays for flights in and out of the region Saturday afternoon.

Coming off the July 4 holiday, the airline is expecting a slightly higher number of customers through the weekend. The waiver allows customers with flexibility in their travel plans to make a one-time change to their itinerary without incurring a fee.

Delta's team of meteorologists continue to monitor incoming weather model data, regularly sharing the most up-to-date information with teams in the airline's Operations and Customer Center. Using the latest weather forecasts, operations teams will make informed decisions on any potential adjustments to flight paths and scheduled departures.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

Learn more about Delta weather waivers here.​

Delta News Hub

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
