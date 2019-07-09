Delta Air Lines : issues New York City waiver ahead of Northeast storms Thursday (Article)

Delta has proactively issued a weather waiver for five metro New York City airports ahead of thunderstorms in the Northeast that will likely drive Air Traffic Control initiatives and routing delays for flights in and out of the region Thursday afternoon.

The waiver allows customers with flexibility in their travel plans to make a one-time change to their itinerary without incurring a fee.

Delta's team of meteorologists continue to monitor incoming weather model data, regularly sharing the most up-to-date information with teams in the airline's Operations and Customer Center. Using the latest weather forecasts, operations teams will make informed decisions on any potential adjustments to flight paths and scheduled departures.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

Learn more about Delta weather waivers here.