Delta Air Lines : issues New York City waiver ahead of Wednesday thunderstorms (Article)

A weather waiver has been proactively issued for customers traveling to, from or through New York City metro airports (JFK, LGA, EWR, SWF, HPN) on Wednesday as a weather system is forecast to bring isolated thunderstorms to the region.

Delta's waiver allows customers with flexibility in their travel plans the ability to make a one-time change to their itinerary without incurring a change fee.

Delta meteorologists continue to monitor and provide weather forecasts as the airline works to determine if changes to flight schedules are needed based on developing conditions.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

Learn more about Delta weather waivers here.