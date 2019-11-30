Log in
Delta Air Lines Inc.

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
Delta Air Lines : issues additional waiver for Midwest; Northeast waiver remains in effect (Article)

11/30/2019 | 09:03pm EST

Delta has proactively issued an additional waiverfor 20 cities in the Midwest for Sunday, following another waiver issued yesterday for 22 cities in the Northeast Sunday and Monday, ahead of a winter storm forecast to bring frozen and mixed precipitation to regions over the weekend.

Where and When:

​​Midwest (20 cities):Sunday, Dec. 1

Alpena, MI (APN); Appleton, WI (ATW); Bemidji, MN (BJI); Brainerd, MN (BRD); Duluth, MN (DLH); Escanaba, MI (ESC); Fargo, ND (FAR); Flint, MI (FNT); Grand Forks, ND (GFK); Green Bay, WI (GRB); Hibbing, MN (HIB); Iron Mountain, MI (IMT); LaCrosse, WI (LSE); Marquette, MI (MQT); Pellston, MI (PLN); Rapid City, SD (RAP); Saginaw, MI (MBS); Sioux Falls, SD (FSD); Traverse City, MI (TVC); & Wausau, WI (CWA).

Both Midwest and Northeast waivers allow customers with flexibility in their travel plans to make a one-time change to their itinerary without incurring a change fee.

Another waiver for the Upper Midwest remains in effect through Saturday.

While Delta is not currently planning for any cancellations, tactical schedule adjustments are likely as a result of the wind and winter precipitation.

As always, customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

Learn more about Delta weather waivers here.

Know before you go, with Delta's new SkyWatch Daily Outlook page

SkyWatch Daily Outlook is a customer-focused version of Delta's internal operational outlook, updated daily. SkyWatch provides customers with pertinent information about Delta's operation and will be posted to delta.com and the Fly Delta app in the advisories section, giving customers added transparency into potential disruptions to their travel plans.

Update Friday, 4 p.m. ET

Delta has proactively issued weather waivers for 16 cities in the Upper Midwest for Saturday, and 22 cities in the Northeast Sunday and Monday, ahead of a winter storm that is forecast to bring frozen and mixed precipitation to regions over the weekend.

Where and When:

Alpena, MI (APN); Appleton, WI (ATW); Sault Ste. Marie, WI (CIU); Wausau, WI (CWA) ; Escanaba, MI (ESC); Sioux Falls, SD (FSD); Green Bay, WI (GRB); Iron Mountain, MI (IMT); LaCrosse, WI (LSE); Saginaw, MI (MBS); Marquette, MI (MQT; Minneapolis, MN (MSP); Pellston, MI (PLN); Rapid City, SD (RAP); Rochester, MN (RST); & Traverse City, MI (TVC).

  • Northeast(22 cities):Sunday, Dec. 1 & Monday, Dec. 2

Albany, NY (ALB); Bangor, ME (BGR); Binghamton, NY (BGM); Boston, MA (BOS); Buffalo, NY (BUF); Burlington, VT (BTV); Elmira, NY (ELM); Hartford, CT (BDL); Ithaca, NY (ITH); Manchester, NH (MHT); New York - Kennedy, NY (JFK); New York - LaGuardia, NY (LGA); Newark, NJ (EWR); Newburgh, NY (SWF); Portland, ME (PWM); Providence, RI (PVD); Rochester, NY (ROC); Scranton, PA (AVP); State College, PA (SCE); Syracuse, NY (SYR); Toronto, Ontario, Canada (YYZ); & White Plains, NY (HPN).

Both waivers allow customers with flexibility in their travel plans to make a one-time change to their itinerary without incurring a change fee.

While Delta is not currently planning for any cancellations, tactical schedule adjustments are likely as a result of the wind and winter precipitation.

As always, customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

Learn more about Delta weather waivers here.

Know before you go, with Delta's SkyWatch Daily Outlook page

SkyWatch Daily Outlook is a customer-focused version of Delta's internal operational outlook, updated daily. SkyWatch provides customers with pertinent information about Delta's operation and will be posted to delta.com and the Fly Delta app in the advisories section, giving customers added transparency into potential disruptions to their travel plans.

English

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 30 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2019 02:02:00 UTC
