Delta Air Lines : issues waiver ahead of Friday weather for Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern U.S. (Article)

Delta has proactively issued a weather waiver for the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast ahead of widespread scattered thunderstorms forecasted in the region Friday.

The airline's Meteorology teams continue to track a frontal system moving east from the Central Plains. The expansive system is expected to bring scattered thunderstorms to the eastern part of the country throughout the day on Friday before pushing off coast in time for the Easter holiday.

The waiver allows customers with travel booked from any of the ten cities listed below on April 19 to make a one-time change to their travel itinerary without incurring a fee, including:

Baltimore, MD (BWI)

Boston, MA (BOS)

New York-Kennedy, NY (JFK)

New York-La Guardia, NY (LGA)

Newark, NJ (EWR)

Newburgh, NY (SWF)

Philadelphia, PA (PHL)

Washington DC - Dulles (IAD)

Washington DC - Reagan (DCA)

White Plains, NY (HPN)

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.