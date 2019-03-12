Delta Air Lines : issues waiver for Central Rockies, Northern Plains ahead of winter storm (Article)

Delta has proactively issued winter weather waiver for certain cities spanning from Montrose, Colo. up into International Falls, Minn. ahead of a storm system moving across the region Wednesday.

Customers traveling through any of the eighteen cities listed in the waiver can make a one-time change to their travel booked March 13-14, without incurring a fee.

Five to seven inches of snow accumulation is expected for the Denver area, which will also likely have wind gusts of up to nearly 52 mph. Wind gusts of that intensity have the potential to hinder airport de-icing capabilities due to equipment limitations.

Delta's Meteorology Team in the airline's Operation and Customer Center will continue to monitor the weather system, providing updates to operational teams as new weather model data comes in. This coordination between teams in the Operations and Customer Center and employees on the ground allows for better planning for the storm as it makes its way into the region.

While the airline is not currently planning for any cancellations, tactical schedule adjustments are likely as a result of the wind and snowy conditions.

As always, customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

Preparing for cold weather operations

Helping set up the airline for winter, Delta made investments to its people and operation. With new uniforms designed by Zac Posen and manufactured by Land's End, Delta employees were equipped with a number of cold-weather uniform pieces now being used in their first winter season. Also well before the beginning of the winter season, Delta invested millions of dollars in de-icing capabilities, to help ground crews manage efficient operations during winter events.