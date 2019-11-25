Delta Air Lines : issues waiver for Denver, Minneapolis ahead of winter storm (Article)

Where and When

​Delta's operational teams are continuing to keep an eye on the winter weather system as it moves northeast across the Northern Plains into the Upper Midwest bringing heavy snowfall to the area Tuesday and Wednesday.

​​Ahead of the storm, the airline issued waivers for Denver and Minneapolis where meteorologists are currently forecasting a potential for up to 8 to 12 inches of snowfall and gusty winds.

These waivers allow customers traveling to, from or through the listed cities on the dates above to make a one-time change to their travel itinerary without incurring a change fee.

While Delta is not currently planning for any cancellations, tactical schedule adjustments are likely as a result of the wind and snowy conditions.

As always, customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.​

Original Post, Sunday, Nov. 24

Where: Denver, Colorado (DEN)

When: Tuesday, November 26

Delta has proactively issued a weather waiver for Denver International Airport ahead of a winter weather storm that is forecast to bring several inches of snow to the area Monday evening through Tuesday. This waiver allows customers with flexibility in their travel plans to make a one-time change to their itinerary without incurring a change fee.

