Delta Air Lines : issues waiver for Georgia and Carolina coast cities, cancels 25 flights ahead of Dorian (Article)

• The West Palm Beach Airport will close Monday at 2 a.m. EDT with plans to restart operations Tuesday at 11 a.m., resulting in 25 flight cancellations.

• Delta has proactively issued a travel waiver for cities along the Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina coast through next week following the latest forecast track data.

• Teams in the airline's Operation and Customer Center continue to work closely with airport authorities in the Bahamas, Florida, and along the Georgia and Carolina coasts to determine potential impact of the slow-moving Category 5 hurricane as it approaches the southeastern U.S. coast.

• Ahead of Dorian's arrival, the airline sent supplies to airports in Florida, Georgia and the Bahamas as teams in the airline's Operation and Customer Center continue to monitor impacts from the storm.

Delta has proactively issued a travel waiverfor nine cities along the Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina coasts, allowing customers with travel booked through Saturday, Sept. 7 to make a change to their itinerary without incurring a fee. The latest updates from National Hurricane Center forecast the storm to gradually weaken as it moves up along the southeastern U.S. coastline into next week, with landfall expected up near the Carolinas sometime Thursday, Sept. 5.

Hurricane Dorian remains a Category 5 hurricane with max sustained winds of 184 mph Sunday evening, moving slowly over the northern Bahamas Islands where it'll remain through Monday morning. Once past the islands, the storm is expected to pick up speed and make a northward turn trekking parallel up the eastern coast of Florida by Tuesday morning.

Officials in West Palm Beach, Florida announced that the airport will be closing at 2 a.m. Monday morning and ceasing operations through 9 a.m. Tuesday in anticipation of winds outside of operating limits for airport facilities. Delta cancelled 25 flights as a result of the airport closure and is coordinating with other Florida airports on any additional airport closures early next week as a result of the offshore storm.

Ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival on the mainland, Delta increased the number of flights offered to those looking to leave the area of potential impact, with 10,539 additional seats offered between Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The extra lift adds more flight options for customers departing cities along the Southeast coast from Brunswick, Ga. down across most of Florida and Bahamas.

Delta's previous travel waivers remain in place for the Bahamas and cities along the Southeast Georgia coast and most of Florida - which could later include additional cities along the Georgia and Carolina coasts as timing and impact become more clear in the coming days. Last week Delta capped fares, issued a temporary baggage and pet in cabin fee waiver and implemented restrictions on unaccompanied minor travel to and from cities in the potential path of the storm.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

Sunday Update, 6 p.m. EDT

Officials in West Palm Beach, Florida announced Sunday afternoon that the airport will be closing at 2 a.m. Monday morning and ceasing operations through 9 a.m. Tuesday in anticipation of winds outside of operating limits for airport facilities. Delta has cancelled 25 flights as a result of the airport closure and is coordinating with other Florida airports on any additional airport closures early next week as a result of the offshore storm.

Hurricane Dorian remains a Category 5 hurricane with max sustained winds of 184 mph moving slowly over the northern Bahamas Islands where it'll remain through Sunday. Once over the islands, the storm is forecast to pick up speed and make a northward turn trekking parallel up the eastern coast of Florida by Tuesday morning.

Updates from National Hurricane Center forecast the storm to gradually weaken as it moves up along the southeastern U.S. coastline into next week, with landfall expected up near the Carolinas sometime Thursday, Sept. 5.

Ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival on the mainland, Delta increased the number of flights offered to those looking to leave the area of potential impact, with 10,539 additional seats offered between Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The extra lift adds more flight options for customers departing cities along the Southeast coast from Brunswick, Ga. down across most of Florida and Bahamas.

Delta's travel waivers remain in place for the Bahamas and cities along the Southeast Georgia coast and most of Florida - which could later include additional cities along the Georgia and Carolina coasts as timing and impact become more clear in the coming days. Last week Delta capped fares, issued a temporary baggage and pet in cabin fee waiver and implemented restrictions on unaccompanied minor travel to and from cities in the potential path of the storm.

Sunday Update, Noon EDT

Delta has not cancelled any flights and all Florida airports will remain open as officials continue to determine potential impact of the slow-moving storm. Now a Category 5 hurricane, Dorian is forecast to move north along the southeastern U.S. coast into late next week.

Ahead of Dorian's arrival, the airline sent supplies to airports in Florida, Georgia and the Bahamas as teams in the airline's Operation and Customer Center continue to monitor the storm.

The airline added 10,539 additional seats over the weekend in and out of the southeast and Bahamas for customers seeking to leave the area.

The latest forecast track models for Hurricane Dorian, now a Category 5 hurricane with max sustained winds of 160 mph, indicate a slow westward movement over the northern Bahamas Islands through Sunday. Dorian is then expected to make a gradual turn north up off the east coast of Florida Tuesday.

Updates from National Hurricane Center forecast the storm to gradually weaken as it moves up along the southeastern U.S. coastline into next week, with landfall expected up near the Carolinas sometime Thursday, Sept. 5.

All Florida airports will remain open into Monday and Delta is expecting normal operations, with no cancels as a result of the storm. Teams in the airline's Operation and Customer Center continue to work closely with airport authorities in Florida, and along the Georgia and Carolina coasts as Dorian remains an offshore threat.

Additionally, the airline continues to work with employees and airport teams across the southeast based on the latest weather model data and analysis from the airline's Meteorology team. Delta airport customer services teams have sent additional employee support and supplies to stations along the coast, such as handheld check in devices, generators, water and food in addition to reserving hotel rooms for employees if needed.

Ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival on the mainland, Delta increased the number of flights offered to those looking to leave the area of potential impact, with 10,539 additional seats offered between Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The extra lift adds more flight options for customers departing cities along the Southeast coast from Brunswick, Ga. down across most of Florida and Bahamas.

Delta's travel waivers remain in place for the Bahamasand cities along the Southeast Georgia coast and most of Florida - which could later include additional cities along the Georgia and Carolina coasts as timing and impact become more clear in the coming days. Last week Delta capped fares, issued a temporary baggage and pet in cabin fee waiver and implemented restrictions on unaccompanied minor travel to and from cities in the potential path of the storm.

Saturday Update, 4 p.m. EDT

Delta has not cancelled any flights as officials continue to determine potential impact of the slow-moving storm as it nears Florida over the next couple days. Travel waivers for the region remain in place through Sept. 4.

Ahead of Dorian's arrival, the airline has sent supplies to airports in the area of possible impact.

The airline added 9,823 additional seats over the weekend in and out of the region for customers seeking to leave the area.

​Hurricane Dorian remains a Category 4 hurricane with max sustained winds of 155 mph and is forecast to trek up along the eastern side of Florida Tuesday morning, keeping about 80 miles off the coast. The latest from the National Hurricane Center no longer shows a direct hit to Florida, rather landfall is now expected up near the Carolinas sometime Thursday, Sept. 5.

Teams in Delta's Operation and Customer Center in Atlanta continue to work with employees and airport teams across the southeast based on the latest weather model data and analysis from the airline's Meteorology team. The airline has also sent additional employee support and supplies to stations along the coast, such as handheld check-in devices, generators, water and food in addition to reserving hotel rooms for employees if needed.

As a result of the forecast wind speeds and potential storm surges, two airports in Central Florida are working to determine if operations will cease overnight Sunday through Monday when Dorian nears the coastline. Delta has not taken any flights out of the schedule as Orlando and Daytona Beach officials continue to analyze the latest predictive track and impact of the storm.

Ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival on the mainland, Delta increased the number of seats offered to those looking to leave the area of potential impact up to 7,963 seats between Saturday and Sunday, following the additional 1,860 seats offered Friday. The extra lift adds more flight options for customers departing cities along the Southeast coast from Brunswick, Ga. down across most of Florida.

Delta's travel waivers remain in place for the Bahamas and cities along the Southeast Georgia coast and most of Florida. Delta capped fares, issued a temporary baggage and pet in cabin fee waiver and implemented restrictions on unaccompanied minor travel to and from cities in the potential path of the storm.

Friday Update, 10:45 p.m. EDT

Hurricane Dorian has strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it continues to slowly trek toward Florida and is now forecast to make landfall early Tuesday afternoon. Ahead of Dorian's arrival on the mainland, Delta has increased the number of seats offered to those looking to leave the area of potential impact up to 7,963 seats between Saturday and Sunday, following the additional 1,860 seats offered Friday. The extra lift adds more flight options for customers departing cities along the Southeast coast from Brunswick, Ga. down across most of Florida.

Due to the storm's projected path, the airline added Key West, Fla. to its Southeastern waiver and extended the Bahamas travel waiver to Tuesday. Additionally, Delta issued a temporary baggage and pet in cabin fee waiver, and restrictions on unaccompanied minor travel along with adding six additional flights between Atlanta and Florida for Friday. The airline is evaluating opportunities to add more additional flights to its schedule.

Friday Update 4:30 p.m. EDT

Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 3 storm and is expected to continue gathering strength as it moves toward Florida, where it could make landfall as soon as Monday night. Due to the storm's projected path, the airline added Key West, Fla. to its Southeastern waiver and extended the Bahamas travel waiver Tuesday. Additionally, Delta issued a temporary baggage and pet in cabin fee waiver, and restrictions on unaccompanied minor travel along with adding six additional flights between Atlanta and Florida for Friday. The airline is evaluating opportunities to add more additional flights to its schedule.

Delta expands capped fares

Delta has set capped fare ranges for flights to and from affected cities based on mileage: $299-$599 in Main Cabin and $499-$799 in the forward cabin. Fares may be slightly higher in connecting markets from those same cities through Sept. 4.

Southeastern fare capped cities include:

​Georgia: ​Brunswick (BQK) and Valdosta (VLD)

Florida: ​Daytona Beach (DAB), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Gainesville (GNV), Jacksonville (JAX), Melbourne (MLB), Miami (MIA), Orlando (MCO), West Palm Beach (PBI), Fort Myers (RSW), Sarasota/Bradenton (SRQ), and Tampa (TPA).



Temporary baggage and pet in cabin fee waiver

For a limited time, when you check in at the airport, Delta is waiving all baggage and pet in cabin fees for travel to and from the cities below during the dates noted. Please continue to check this page for the most up-to-date waiver information before you travel.

In addition to the waiving of the pet in cabin fees, Delta is temporarily lifting the per-flight caps on the number of pets allowed in the cabin in and out of the cities below, on the dates below. However, for their safety and the safety of other passengers, other transport requirements (must be able to fit comfortably in a carrier that fits under the seat in front of them and are not permitted to roam about the cabin) must still be met.

Southeastern U.S.: Aug. 30 - Sept. 4 Daytona Beach, Fla. (DAB); Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL); Jacksonville, Fla. (JAX); Melbourne, FL (MLB); Miami, Fla (MIA); Orlando, Fla (MCO); and West Palm Beach, Fla, (PBI)

Bahamas: Freeport, Bahamas (FPO); Marsh Harbour, Bahamas (MHH); North Eleuthera, Bahamas (ELH); Nassau, Bahamas (NAS)



This includes piece fees, overweight and oversize fees. There will be limitations to the amount of baggage that the aircraft can carry, and some or all of your luggage may not be able to be accommodated on your flight. In that event, ask the Airport Customer Service representative if baggage that cannot be placed on your flight can be accommodated on a later flight.​

Restrictions on unaccompanied minor travel to select cities

Inbound unaccompanied minor travel is prohibited for all flights Sept. 1-3 to and through the Florida cities below. Unaccompanied minor travel from these cities is still permitted.

Daytona Beach (DAB), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Jacksonville (JAX), Melbourne (MLB), Miami (MIA), Orlando (MCO), West Palm Beach (PBI)

Delta expands travel waiver

Caribbean waiver two : Aug. 30-31 Georgetown, Bahamas (GGT); Marsh Harbour, Bahamas (MHH); Nassau, Bahamas (NAS); and Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands (PLS).

: Aug. 30-31 Bahamas waiver : Sept. 1-2 Georgetown, Bahamas (GGT); Marsh Harbour, Bahamas (MHH); Nassau, Bahamas (NAS);

: Sept. 1-2 Southeastern U.S. waiver : Sept. 1-4 Brunswick, Ga. (BQK); Daytona Beach, Fla. (DAB); Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL); Gainesville, Fla. (GNV); Jacksonville, Fla. (JAX); Melbourne, Fla. (MLB); Miami, Fla. (MIA); Orlando, Fla. (MCO); Valdosta, Ga. (VLD); West Palm Beach, Fla. (PBI); Fort Myers, Fla. (RSW); Sarasota/Bradenton, Fla. (SRQ); Tallahassee, Fla. (TLH); Tampa, Fla. (TPA); and Key West, Fla. (PBI).

: Sept. 1-4

These waivers allow customers traveling to, from or through the listed cities on the dates above to make a one-time change to their travel itinerary without incurring a change fee.

Dorian to make U.S. landfall Monday night

The airline's team of meteorologists forecasts Hurricane Dorian to make landfall on Florida's Atlantic Coast in the overnight hours on Monday night, into Tuesday morning bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the area. Operations teams in the OCC will continuously assess up-to-date weather forecasts and remain in contact with Delta leadership at impacted airports as any potential changes to flight schedules are considered. Continue to monitor this page for further updates, which will also be available on @DeltaNewsHub.

Thursday Update, 7 p.m. EDT

As Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen on its approach to the U.S. mainland, Delta has added 930 seats to the normal flight schedule across six flights between Atlanta and Florida. In addition, Delta has expanded its capped fares to include flights between 14 southeastern cities in Florida and southern Georgia.

Delta's waivers include:

Southeastern U.S. waiver: Sept. 1 - 4 Brunswick, Ga. (BQK); Daytona Beach, Fla. (DAB); Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL); Gainesville, Fla. (GNV); Jacksonville, Fla. (JAX); Melbourne, Fla. (MLB); Miami, Fla. (MIA); Orlando, Fla. (MCO); Valdosta, Ga. (VLD); West Palm Beach, Fla. (PBI); Fort Myers, Fla. (RSW); Sarasota/Bradenton, Fla. (SRQ); Tallahassee, Fla. (TLH); and Tampa, Fla. (TPA).

Caribbean waiver one: Aug. 26 - 29 Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ); Port-au-Prince, Haiti (PAP); San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU); Santiago, Dominican Republic (STI); Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ); and St. Lucia (UVF).

Caribbean waiver two: Aug. 30 - 31 Georgetown, Bahamas (GGT); Marsh Harbour, Bahamas (MHH); Nassau, Bahamas (NAS); and Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands (PLS).



These waivers allow customers traveling to, from or through the listed cities on the dates above to make a one-time change to their travel itinerary without incurring a change fee.

Delta expands capped fares

Delta has capped fares to and from the range between $299 and $599 in the Main Cabin and $499 and $799 in the forward cabin, based on mileage. Fares may be slightly higher in connect markets from those same cities through Sept. 4.

Southeastern fare capped cities include: Brunswick, Ga. (BQK); Daytona Beach, Fla. (DAB); Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL); Gainesville, Fla. (GNV); Jacksonville, Fla. (JAX); Melbourne, Fla. (MLB); Miami, Fla. (MIA); Orlando, Fla. (MCO); Valdosta, Ga. (VLD); West Palm Beach, Fla. (PBI); Fort Myers, Fla. (RSW); Sarasota/Bradenton, Fla. (SRQ); and Tampa, Fla. (TPA).

Dorian to make U.S. landfall Sunday night

The airline's team of meteorologists are currently forecasting Hurricane Dorian to make landfall on Florida's Atlantic Coast in the overnight hours on Sunday night, into Monday morning. Operations teams in the OCC will continuously assess up-to-date weather forecasts and remain in contact with Delta leadership at impacted airports as any potential changes to flight schedules are considered. Continue to monitor this page for further updates, which will also be available on @DeltaNewsHub.

Thursday Update, 12:20 p.m. EDT

As Hurricane Dorian approaches, Delta has capped fares for travel beginning or ending in several Caribbean cities and added a third waiver for U.S. southeastern cities.

Where and When

Southeastern U.S. waiver: Sept. 1 - 4 Brunswick, Ga. (BQK); Daytona Beach, Fla. (DAB); Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL); Gainesville, Fla. (GNV); Jacksonville, Fla. (JAX); Melbourne, Fla. (MLB); Miami, Fla. (MIA); Orlando, Fla. (MCO); Valdosta, Ga. (VLD); West Palm Beach, Fla. (PBI); Fort Myers, Fla. (RSW); Sarasota/Bradenton, Fla. (SRQ); Tallahassee, Fla. (TLH); and Tampa, Fla. (TPA).

Caribbean waiver one: Aug. 26 - 29 Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ); Port-au-Prince, Haiti (PAP); San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU); Santiago, Dominican Republic (STI); Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ); and St. Lucia (UVF).

Caribbean waiver two: Aug. 30 - 31 Georgetown, Bahamas (GGT); Marsh Harbour, Bahamas (MHH); Nassau, Bahamas (NAS); and Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands (PLS).



These waivers allow customers traveling to, from or through the listed cities on the dates above to make a one-time change to their travel itinerary without incurring a change fee.

Capped Fares

Delta has also capped certain fares for customers with travel beginning or ending in the Caribbean cities listed in the waivers. These fares are listed on delta.com between $299 and $399 in the Main Cabin and between $499 and $599 in the forward cabin. In addition to the Caribbean cities listed in the airline's waivers, fares have also been capped in the following cities: Port au Prince, Haiti (PAP); North Eleuthera, Bahamas (ELH); and Freeport, Bahamas (FPO).

Future Updates

As Hurricane Dorian approaches the U.S. mainland, Delta's team of meteorologists continue to monitor and provide timely forecasts to teams in the Operations and Customer Center. As of Thursday morning, the airline does not anticipate any hurricane-related impact to flight schedules on Thursday or Friday, but will continue to monitor and update this page with any further updates. Updates will also be available on @DeltaNewsHub.

Learn more about Delta weather waivers here.

Know before you go, with Delta's new SkyWatch Daily Outlook page

SkyWatch Daily Outlook is a customer-focused version of Delta's internal operational outlook, updated daily. SkyWatch provides customers with pertinent information about Delta's operation and will be posted to delta.com and the Fly Delta app in the advisories section, giving customers added transparency into potential disruptions to their travel plans.

Wednesday Update, 6:30 p.m. EDT

Delta teams at the airline's Operations and Customer Center continue to monitor Dorian - which strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday afternoon - as it makes its way through the Caribbean.

Forecast showe​​​d the storm tracking northeast of the Caribbean Sea, prompting the airline to add St. Thomas to its travel waiver Wednesday morning and cancel three departure flights as the airport was NOTAM closed Wednesday afternoon.

The waiver allows customers traveling to, from or through Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ); Port-au-Prince, Haiti (PAP); San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU); Santiago, Dominican Republic (STI); Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ); and St. Lucia (UVF) August 26 through August 29 to make a one-time change to their travel itinerary. The airline issued an additional waiver Tuesday for the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands for customer travelling on August 30 and 31. Learn more about Delta weather waivers here.

Hurricane Dorian continues to move north of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands Wednesday night and into Thursday bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the area. The storm is expected to move northwest through Thursday night before turning west northwest Friday.

Currently, Delta does not anticipate additional cancellations while the storm moves over the Atlantic Ocean, but will continue to evaluate the status of the storm to make operational adjustments as the storm is expected to strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall in Florida Monday.

Tuesaday Update, 5:30 p.m. EDT

As Tropical Storm Dorian continues to slowly track west-northwest across the Caribbean during the next several days, Delta has issued an additional waiver to include the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands for Aug. 30 and 31, as forecasts show the storm reaching the area early Friday.

Dorian is currently northwest of St. Lucia and will move towards portions of Puerto Rico on Wednesday bringing heavy rainfall and wind gusts up to 32 mph. The storm will then track towards Punta Cana Wednesday night into Thursday and move towards Turks and Caicos Islands Friday. By early Saturday, the storm is expected to reach the Bahamas and turn towards East Central Florida Sunday morning. The storm is expected to remain at tropical storm strength with a 20 percent chance of becoming hurricane strength.

Although the airline does not anticipate any impact to its flight schedule as the storm's peak winds-which are within operational limits-are during the overnight hours, a travel waiver remains in effect for Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ); Port-au-Prince, Haiti (PAP); San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU); Santiago, Dominican Republic (STI); Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ); and St. Lucia (UVF) August 26 through August 29.

Both waivers offer customers traveling to, from or through the affected areas to make a one-time change to their travel itinerary.Learn more about Delta weather waivers here.

Monday Update, 6 p.m. EDT

Delta teams at the airline's Operations and Customer Center are actively monitoring Tropical Storm Dorian as it moves west-northwest at 14 mph towards the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea.

In anticipation of the storm, the airline has issued a waiver for customers traveling to, from or through Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ); Port-au-Prince, Haiti (PAP); San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU); Santiago, Dominican Republic (STI); Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ); and St. Lucia (UVF) on Aug. 26 through Aug. 29, to make a one-time change to their travel itinerary.

There are currently no schedule adjustments planned for flights to and from the islands, though Delta's operational teams are keeping an eye on the storm and will make adjustments as needed. The airline will also send generators to Punta Cana, Port-au-Prince, Santiago, Santo Domingo and St. Lucia to ensure Delta teams will have access to electricity should the storm cause power outages at the airports.

The storm is projected to make landfall in the Caribbean islands late Monday according to current forecasts. It is expected to linger in the area through Wednesday, dumping significant amounts of rain and gusty winds, before making its way towards Puerto Rico as a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday night.

St. Lucia is forecast to see wind gusts up to 36 mph with 2-3 inches of rainfall and will close the airport Monday beginning at 5 p.m. until Tuesday morning. Although, Delta does not operate flights to Barbados, its partner Virgin Atlantic does and the airport will remain closed until Tuesday morning. Punta Cana, which is expected to receive the most impact from Tropical Storm Dorian, will see the highest wind gusts up to 40 mph and heavy rainfall Wednesday night into Thursday.

As always, customers are encouraged to check Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App for the most up-to-date flight status information.