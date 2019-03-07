Delta Air Lines : issues winter storm waiver for Minneapolis/St. Paul, surrounding Midwest cities (Article)

Log in
DELTA AIR LINES INC.

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
My previous session
Delta Air Lines : issues winter storm waiver for Minneapolis/St. Paul, surrounding Midwest cities

03/07/2019 | 04:44pm EST

weather waiver  has been proactively issued for customers traveling to, from or through 26 cities in the Midwest, including Delta's Minneapolis-St. Paul hub ahead of the latest winter storm system forecasted to bring moderate to heavy snow to the region.

Delta's operational teams are keeping a watchful eye on a winter weather system as it moves east-northeast across the Midwest into the Great Lakes early Saturday and into Sunday. Minneapolis is expected to receive the heaviest snowfall with about 10 to 12 inches of accumulation.

The waiver allows customers traveling to, from or through the affected cities on March 9 and 10, to make a one-time change to their travel plans without incurring a fee.

As always, customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

Preparing for cold weather operations

Helping set up the airline for winter, Delta made investments to its people and operation. With new uniforms designed by Zac Posen and manufactured by Land's End, Delta employees were equipped with a number of cold-weather uniform pieces  now being used in their first winter season.

Also well before the beginning of the winter season, Delta invested millions of dollars in de-icing capabilities, to help ground crews manage efficient operations during winter events.

 

 

English


Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 21:43:05 UTC
