Delta Air Lines : issues winter storm waiver for Minneapolis/St. Paul, surrounding Midwest cities (Article)
0
03/07/2019 | 04:44pm EST
A weather waiver has been proactively issued for customers traveling to, from or through 26 cities in the Midwest, including Delta's Minneapolis-St. Paul hub ahead of the latest winter storm system forecasted to bring moderate to heavy snow to the region.
Delta's operational teams are keeping a watchful eye on a winter weather system as it moves east-northeast across the Midwest into the Great Lakes early Saturday and into Sunday. Minneapolis is expected to receive the heaviest snowfall with about 10 to 12 inches of accumulation.
The waiver allows customers traveling to, from or through the affected cities on March 9 and 10, to make a one-time change to their travel plans without incurring a fee.
Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 21:43:05 UTC