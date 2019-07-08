Delta Air Lines : launches Atlanta-Burbank service, connecting Hollywood with Atlanta's booming film production industry (Article)

Long connected by their ties to the entertainment and production industries, Atlanta and the LA Basin now have more connections than ever with the July 8 launch of Delta's twice-daily service from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Hollywood Burbank Airport.

The new service makes Delta the only airline to offer service to the Southeastern U.S. from Burbank and the only airline to serve Atlanta from the four largest airports in the LA Basin, including Los Angeles International Airport, John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Ontario International Airport and Hollywood Burbank Airport.

The flights operate on the following schedule:

Departs Arrives ATL at 8:55 a.m. BUR at 10:29 a.m. ATL at 7:10 p.m. BUR at 8:44 p.m. BUR at 11:10 a.m. ATL at 6:42 p.m. BUR at 9:40 p.m. ATL at 5:04 a.m. (next day)​



Delta will operate Atlanta-Burbank service on Boeing 737-700 aircraft with 12 seats in First Class, 18 in Delta Comfort+ and 94 in the Main Cabin. Like all flights from the LA Basin to Atlanta, the Burbank flights will offer seat-back entertainment screens with free entertainment at every seat, as well as free messaging, access to Wi-Fi, access to power ports, and complimentary snacks and beverages.

The Burbank flight adds to Delta's support of the LA Basin at large and its key industries, including the entertainment and production industries. Delta showcases the content created in LA on more than 600 of its aircraft - more than any other airline in the world - through seat-back screens equipped with Delta Studio.

Delta now offers 22 daily flights and has grown the number of seats it offers between the LA Basin and Atlanta by 18 percent with the addition of the two Burbank flights and two recently launched flights from Ontario to Atlanta, complementing the airline's existing 14 flights from LAX to Atlanta and 4 flights from Orange County to Atlanta. In addition to Burbank-Atlanta service, Delta also offers service from Burbank to Salt Lake City, another key film production market. The airline will also launch service from Santa Barbara to Salt Lake City in August.

Delta's presence at Burbank can be traced back to the 1930s when Western Air Express began operations on April 15, 1931. Western Airlines merged with Delta in 1987, marking more than 30 years of the Delta brand serving customers at Hollywood Burbank Airport.