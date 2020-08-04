Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines, Inc.    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Delta Air Lines : launches unique Global Cleanliness Division to drive long-term commitment to clean

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 10:47am EDT

Delta is establishing the airline's first Global Cleanliness Division - a new department within the Customer Experience organization dedicated to innovating and evolving our already-high cleanliness standards.

In the three months since the global pandemic dramatically impacted the world, teams across Delta quickly and effectively established a new standard of cleanliness for Delta, and our industry. This latest move is a unique way for the global carrier to continue bringing laser focus to cleanliness efforts as part of the layers of protection we are offering customers.

The cleanliness transformation that customers experience today is the foundation on which Delta's future travel experience is being built for our customers to enjoy. Leading the organization is Mike Medeiros, Vice President - Global Cleanliness.

'Mike has been a steadfast leader in our transformation and cleanliness focus to date, effectively working across teams to coordinate our massive efforts at scale,' said Bill Lentsch, Chief Customer Experience Officer. 'This team will bring the same focus and rigor to cleanliness that we're known for in transforming customer expectations for on-time, completion and baggage performance - so that customers can feel confident when choosing to fly with us.'

The Global Cleanliness organization will further develop and execute Delta's cleanliness standards, methods and quality management to ensure a consistently safe and sanitized experience across our facilities and aircraft for employees and customers, alike.

'Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our colleagues and our customers,' Medeiros added. 'I'm looking forward to innovating our processes and elevating our standards so that every customer, every flight feels confident in their choice to fly with Delta.'

For media: Download B-roll video here

Related Images
Image
Jul 27, 2020 11:07am
Image
Jul 08, 2020 2:07pm
Image
Jun 16, 2020 3:06pm
Not finding what you need?
Search
Search

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 14:46:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
10:47aDELTA AIR LINES : launches unique Global Cleanliness Division to drive long-term..
PU
07/31DELTA AIR LINES : recognized as one of 50 most community-minded companies in U.S..
AQ
07/30DELTA AIR LINES : adjusts August flying schedule amid coronavirus concerns, cont..
PU
07/30FLEXIBILITY WHEN FLYING : Delta expands change-fee waivers for new bookings, tra..
PU
07/30United warns of more pilot furloughs as U.S. airlines eye second bailout
RE
07/30United warns of more pilot furloughs as U.S. airlines eye 2nd bailout
RE
07/30FACTBOX : Queen of the Skies to end reign as Boeing winds down 747 output
RE
07/29FACTBOX : Queen of the Skies to end reign as Boeing winds down 747 output
RE
07/29DELTA AIR LINES : Virgin Group Chairman assumes Agilyx Chairman position
AQ
07/29DELTA AIR LINES : Thinking about buying stock in Heat Biologics, IZEA Worldwide,..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18 087 M - -
Net income 2020 -7 921 M - -
Net Debt 2020 14 268 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,04x
Yield 2020 1,12%
Capitalization 16 009 M 16 009 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,67x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 36,09 $
Last Close Price 25,20 $
Spread / Highest target 86,5%
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-56.91%16 009
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-25.53%13 949
AIR CHINA LIMITED-38.69%12 802
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-31.49%10 626
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-63.82%9 131
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-22.03%9 107
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group