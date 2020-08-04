Delta Air Lines : launches unique Global Cleanliness Division to drive long-term commitment to clean

Delta is establishing the airline's first Global Cleanliness Division - a new department within the Customer Experience organization dedicated to innovating and evolving our already-high cleanliness standards.

In the three months since the global pandemic dramatically impacted the world, teams across Delta quickly and effectively established a new standard of cleanliness for Delta, and our industry. This latest move is a unique way for the global carrier to continue bringing laser focus to cleanliness efforts as part of the layers of protection we are offering customers.

The cleanliness transformation that customers experience today is the foundation on which Delta's future travel experience is being built for our customers to enjoy. Leading the organization is Mike Medeiros, Vice President - Global Cleanliness.

'Mike has been a steadfast leader in our transformation and cleanliness focus to date, effectively working across teams to coordinate our massive efforts at scale,' said Bill Lentsch, Chief Customer Experience Officer. 'This team will bring the same focus and rigor to cleanliness that we're known for in transforming customer expectations for on-time, completion and baggage performance - so that customers can feel confident when choosing to fly with us.'

The Global Cleanliness organization will further develop and execute Delta's cleanliness standards, methods and quality management to ensure a consistently safe and sanitized experience across our facilities and aircraft for employees and customers, alike.

'Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our colleagues and our customers,' Medeiros added. 'I'm looking forward to innovating our processes and elevating our standards so that every customer, every flight feels confident in their choice to fly with Delta.'

For media: Download B-roll video here