Delta Air Lines : manages holiday travel amid winter storm, waivers in effect for Northeast, Midwest (Article)

Delta meteorologists in the airline's Operations & Customer Center continue to monitor a winter storm moving out of the Great Lakes region into the Northeast Sunday, as travelers head home from the holiday.

A travel waiver was issued for customers traveling to, through or from 22 cities in the Northeast Sunday and Monday, while a waiver for those flying through the Midwest remains in effect through Sunday. Both waivers allow customers with flexibility in their travel plans to make a one-time change to their itinerary without incurring a change fee.

Ahead of the winter weather expected in New England Sunday afternoon, the airline proactively cancelled 70 Delta Connection regional flights scheduled to operate through Boston.

Approximately 160 Delta Connection flights have been proactively or tactically cancelled as a result of the winter storm Saturday into Sunday morning with additional schedule adjustments possible as the storm moves into the Northeast through the day.

As always, customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

Learn more about Delta weather waivers here.

Know before you go, with Delta's new SkyWatch Daily Outlook page

SkyWatch Daily Outlook is a customer-focused version of Delta's internal operational outlook, updated daily. SkyWatch provides customers with pertinent information about Delta's operation and will be posted to delta.com and the Fly Delta app in the advisories section, giving customers added transparency into potential disruptions to their travel plans.

Update Saturday, 5:30 p.m. ET

Delta has proactively issued an additional waiverfor 20 cities in the Midwest for Sunday, following another waiver issued yesterday for 22 cities in the Northeast Sunday and Monday, ahead of a winter storm forecast to bring frozen and mixed precipitation to regions over the weekend.

Where and When:

​​Midwest (20 cities):Sunday, Dec. 1

Alpena, MI (APN); Appleton, WI (ATW); Bemidji, MN (BJI); Brainerd, MN (BRD); Duluth, MN (DLH); Escanaba, MI (ESC); Fargo, ND (FAR); Flint, MI (FNT); Grand Forks, ND (GFK); Green Bay, WI (GRB); Hibbing, MN (HIB); Iron Mountain, MI (IMT); LaCrosse, WI (LSE); Marquette, MI (MQT); Pellston, MI (PLN); Rapid City, SD (RAP); Saginaw, MI (MBS); Sioux Falls, SD (FSD); Traverse City, MI (TVC); & Wausau, WI (CWA).

Both Midwest and Northeast waivers allow customers with flexibility in their travel plans to make a one-time change to their itinerary without incurring a change fee.

Another waiver for the Upper Midwest remains in effect through Saturday.

While Delta is not currently planning for any cancellations, tactical schedule adjustments are likely as a result of the wind and winter precipitation.

Update Friday, 4 p.m. ET

Delta has proactively issued weather waivers for 16 cities in the Upper Midwest for Saturday, and 22 cities in the Northeast Sunday and Monday, ahead of a winter storm that is forecast to bring frozen and mixed precipitation to regions over the weekend.

Where and When:

Upper Midwest (16 cities):Saturday, Nov. 30

Alpena, MI (APN); Appleton, WI (ATW); Sault Ste. Marie, WI (CIU); Wausau, WI (CWA) ; Escanaba, MI (ESC); Sioux Falls, SD (FSD); Green Bay, WI (GRB); Iron Mountain, MI (IMT); LaCrosse, WI (LSE); Saginaw, MI (MBS); Marquette, MI (MQT; Minneapolis, MN (MSP); Pellston, MI (PLN); Rapid City, SD (RAP); Rochester, MN (RST); & Traverse City, MI (TVC).

Northeast(22 cities):Sunday, Dec. 1 & Monday, Dec. 2

Albany, NY (ALB); Bangor, ME (BGR); Binghamton, NY (BGM); Boston, MA (BOS); Buffalo, NY (BUF); Burlington, VT (BTV); Elmira, NY (ELM); Hartford, CT (BDL); Ithaca, NY (ITH); Manchester, NH (MHT); New York - Kennedy, NY (JFK); New York - LaGuardia, NY (LGA); Newark, NJ (EWR); Newburgh, NY (SWF); Portland, ME (PWM); Providence, RI (PVD); Rochester, NY (ROC); Scranton, PA (AVP); State College, PA (SCE); Syracuse, NY (SYR); Toronto, Ontario, Canada (YYZ); & White Plains, NY (HPN).

Both waivers allow customers with flexibility in their travel plans to make a one-time change to their itinerary without incurring a change fee.

While Delta is not currently planning for any cancellations, tactical schedule adjustments are likely as a result of the wind and winter precipitation.

