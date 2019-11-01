Log in
Delta Air Lines : matches mile donations for Fisher House Foundation, Luke's Wings to support military and families (Article)

11/01/2019 | 03:08pm EDT

  • Delta will match every mile donated by SkyMiles® members in November - up to 10 million miles.

  • Miles will go to Fisher House Foundation's Hero Miles and Luke's Wings.

  • 148 million miles have been donated to these organizations in past 6 years.

In honor of Veterans Day, Delta is supporting veterans, active service members and their families by matching member-donated miles through the Delta SkyWish Program to Fisher House Foundation's Hero Miles program and Luke's Wings for the entire month of November. For the sixth consecutive year, Delta will match donations up to an aggregate total of 10 million miles donated to these two organizations through SkyWish, the charitable arm of the SkyMiles Program. SkyMiles members can donate miles to more than 30 charitable organizations worldwide through SkyWish. Learn more about SkyWish and how to donate miles at delta.com/veterans.

Fisher House Foundation's Hero Miles program and Luke's Wings use donated miles to provide air travel to wounded, injured or ill service members and veterans as well as their families, connecting military members with their loved ones for support while they undergo treatment and recovery. Delta and its SkyMiles Members have donated 148 million miles to these two organizations since the promotion began.

'Delta is proud to partner with our customers to give back to the men and women who have sacrificed so much for others,' said Tad Hutcheson, Managing Director - Community Engagement. 'Through this partnership, we are able to aid in the healing process by connecting injured veterans and service members with their loved ones at a time they need it most.'

Serving more than 32,000 families in 2018 alone, Fisher House Foundation provides 'a home away from home' for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers, by hosting them at no cost at one of the 86 Fisher Houses throughout the U.S. and Europe. Delta has supported the construction of the VA Long Beach Fisher House in Long Beach, Calif., a Fisher House facility at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Seattle, and two homes at the James J. Peters VA Medical Center in New York.

Since its inception in 2008, Luke's Wings has provided complimentary airfare to the loved ones of wounded service members so that they can be physically present during hospitalization and treatment. In 2017, Luke's Wings expanded its mission to support a wider community of deserving heroes including the loved ones of veterans in hospice care, service members receiving continuous care on their life-long journey to recovery, and those battling life-threatening illnesses.

With over 13,000 employees who are serving or have served in the armed forces, Delta is committed to supporting active military and veterans throughout the U.S. In addition to Fisher House Foundation and Luke's Wings, Delta's support of the military includes the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation, Folds of Honor, Gratitude America, Marine Toys for Tots, Serving Our Troops, Veterans Empowerment Organization, the USO and airport military lounges, including the Freedom Center in Detroit, the Military Lounge in Miami, and the Minnesota Armed Forces Service Center.

English

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 19:07:02 UTC
