Delta Air Lines : named best U.S. airline by travel expert Fodor's (Article)

Delta was recognized for its global network reach and on-time performance as the best U.S. airline by Fodor's Travel​, an 80-year publication and America's oldest guidebook company dedicated to offering expert travel advice.

According to the editorial team at Fodor's Travel, finalists were ranked as 'a list of companies and individuals that we-a passionate group of well-traveled individuals-believe in. And we think these winners will make your own travels a little bit better.'

Fodor's Travel said of Delta:

'We love Delta because their planes are some of the newest in the skies, and they fly everywhere. Not only does Delta itself fly passengers to over 325 destinations around the world, but it also partners with SkyTeam and their 1,150 worldwide destinations (and 19 partner airlines) so there's basically nowhere in the world that they don't go (plus, you can take two carry-ons to every one of those destinations, even if you're flying Basic Economy).

And, wherever you're going, you'll likely get there on time. Delta is the most punctual of all of America's major airlines, and that's according to official stats from the Department of Transportation.'

Fodor's Travel employs 700 local writers to provide the best travel recommendations for all tastes and budget in over 7,500 worldwide destinations. ​