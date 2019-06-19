Log in
Delta Air Lines : not expecting flight cancellations as result of tech issue

06/19/2019 | 10:46pm EDT
Delta Airlines planes sit at ATL airport in Atlanta

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said it was not expecting flight cancellations as a result of a technical glitch that had affected booking, check-in and boarding services.

"While we expect flight delays to extend into the evening at some of our busiest domestic hubs due to this issue and weather, we do not expect any technology-related cancellations," the U.S. airline said in a statement.

"Delta is slowing flights into our busiest hub in Atlanta to reduce congestion."

Some travellers took to social media to express frustration at flight delays caused by the problems.

"Delta my wife and 3 year old son have been in the airport waiting on your attendants for 3 hours. Way to make a trip to Disney great," wrote one user on Twitter.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Edititng by Bill Rigby and Stephen Coates)

