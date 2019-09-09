Delta Air Lines : operates additional relief flights to Bahamas, delivers supplies (Article)

Delta is operating two relief flights today from Marsh Harbour to Nassau.

​Delta operated its first relief flight loaded with 4,700 pounds of supplies from Fort Lauderdale to Marsh Harbour on Sunday.

Delta is scheduled to send additional supplies to the Bahamas and operate two relief flights from Marsh Harbour (MHH) to Nassau (NAS) on Monday. Flights are tentatively set to depart MHH at 11:30 a.m. and 3:20 p.m. ET.

The airline is delivering critical supplies such as cots, feminine products and water from Atlanta to Nassau and Fort Lauderdale to Marsh Harbour.

Relief flight tentative schedule (all times ET):

DL 9994 MHH-NAS

Depart from MHH at 11:30 a.m.; arrive at NAS at 12:10 p.m.

DL 9995 MHH-NAS

Depart MHH at 3:20 p.m.; arrive at NAS at 4 p.m.

Sunday morning, Delta Flight 9994-the airline's first scheduled relief flight-departed Fort Lauderdale for Marsh Harbour Airport to deliver 4,700 pounds of critical supplies. Once supplies were unloaded, the flight departed for Nassau with 72 evacuees.

Supplies delivered onboard the MD-88 aircraft included non-perishable food, water, diapers, formula, underwear and socks for survivors. Delta worked in coordination with the U.S. Marine Corps, Bahamian Police and British Marines on the ground in Marsh Harbour, and a team of Delta employees assigned to assist the mission unloaded supplies. Employees then helped load passengers already identified by authorities before departing for Nassau, Bahamas.

Delta operated its first relief mission following a reconnaissance flight organized Friday with Tropic Ocean Air charters, Blue Tide Marine Security and Global Elite Group to survey conditions at the Marsh Harbour Airport, which remains closed due to significant infrastructure damage. From there, Delta teams from Flight Safety, Emergency Response, Corporate Security, Cargo and Airport Customer Service worked with local authorities and military groups to quickly organize relief flights to and from the island into the weekend.

Helping those affected by Dorian

Delta's support helps the American Red Cross provide food, shelter and cleanup to those in need. As the Red Cross responds, Delta customers can donate directly to disaster relief through a Delta microsite or by donating miles through Skywish.