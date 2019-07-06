Delta Air Lines : operations remain normal after second California earthquake (Article)

Log in
DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
Delta Air Lines : operations remain normal after second California earthquake

07/06/2019

Delta employees and crews are safe and accounted after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook Southern California at 11:19 p.m. Friday. This comes just a day after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake-the strongest in two decades-was reported 11 miles away during the July 4 holiday.

No damage to airport runways or taxiways were reported, and operations at the airport are continuing as normal. Officials say aftershocks are expected to continue in the coming days. Delta teams will continue to monitor reports and provide updates regarding any changed to flight operations as necessary.

Customers can check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

Delta News Hub

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 06 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2019 17:07:07 UTC
