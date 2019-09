Delta Air Lines : plans for normal schedule Saturday; extends Marsh Harbour waiver through December (Article)

Delta's support helps the American Red Cross provide food, shelter and cleanup to those in need. As the Red Cross prepares to respond, Delta customers can donate directly to disaster relief through a Delta microsite or by donating miles through Skywish.

Friday Update, 5:30 p.m. EDT

Delta resumed flights in the Carolinas Friday, and expects normal operations Saturday.

Marsh Harbour and Freeport are closed until December due to infrastructure damage. A waiver for Marsh Harbour has been issued.

Delta is evaluating relief efforts for the Bahamas.

Delta is planning to resume normal operations Saturday through the weekend, as Dorian moves farther away from the northeastern coast of the U.S. The airline expects to operate its full schedule, with the exception of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas due to the airport's closure through December. A waiver has been issued.

The airline canceled 34 flights in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Norfolk and Newport News, Va., due to rain and crosswinds from Dorian's outer bands Friday - totaling more than 570 cancelations since the storm's start. Delta issued a waiver for the Virginia coast due to Dorian's forecasted path for Sept. 6 and 7. Travel waivers remain in effect for the Bahamas, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. These waivers allow customers traveling to, from or through the listed cities to make a one-time change to their travel itinerary without incurring a change fee.

Following Hurricane Dorian's impact in the Bahamas - which was a catastrophic Category 5 storm at the time of impact - Marsh Harbour and Freeport will remain closed until Dec. 4 and Dec. 6, respectively, due to infrastructure damage. Delta will suspend flights to those airports during the extended closure. Delta is committed to the Bahamas market, and service to the other islands continues as scheduled. Additionally, Delta is preparing supplies and organizing relief efforts to the Bahamas.

As always, customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

Thursday Update, 6:15 p.m. EDT

Delta will resume flights in the Carolinas, Friday.

Marsh Harbour and Freeport are closed until Dec. 2019, due to infrastructure damage.

Delta is evaluating relief efforts for the Bahamas.

Delta anticipates a Friday restart in Charleston, Hilton Head Island and Myrtle Beach, S.C., as well as New Bern, Jacksonville and Wilmington, N.C., as Hurricane Dorian airports reopen. The airline resumed flights in Melbourne, Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Fla., and Brunswick and Savannah, Ga., Thursday.

Delta canceled 117 scheduled flights for Thursday and Friday in the Carolinas - totaling more than 540 cancelations since the storm's start - and additional cancelations are possible. Delta also issued a waiver for the Virginia coast due to Dorian's forecasted path for Sept. 6 and 7. Travel waivers remain in effect for the Bahamas, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

These waivers allow customers traveling to, from or through the listed cities on the dates above to make a one-time change to their travel itinerary without incurring a change fee. Delta also extended its capped fares to include Newport News and Norfolk, Va., to and from the range between $286 and $586 in the Main Cabin and $486 and $786 in the forward cabin, based on mileage. Fares may be slightly higher in connecting markets from those same cities through Sept. 7.

Teams at the Operation and Customer Center are continuing to monitor Fayetteville, New Bern, Jacksonville, and Wilmington, N.C., and Norfolk, Va., for potential schedule adjustments as the storm moves towards the Northeast.

Following Hurricane Dorian's impact in the Bahamas - which was a catastrophic Category 5 storm at the time of impact - Marsh Harbour and Freeport will remain closed until Dec. 4 and Dec. 6, respectively, due to infrastructure damage. Delta will suspend flights to those airports during the extended closure. Delta is committed to the Bahamas market, and service to the other islands continues as scheduled. Additionally, Delta is preparing supplies and organizing relief efforts to the Bahamas. ​​

As always, customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

Thursday Update, 11:20 a.m. EDT

Delta resumes normal operations in Melbourne, Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Fla.

Charleston and Hilton Head Island, S.C.; and New Bern and Wilmington, N.C. remain closed.

Delta canceled more than 100 flights in the Carolinas for Thursday and Friday.

Delta has resumed its normal flight schedule in in Melbourne, Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Fla., and will resume flights in Savannah, Ga., Thursday afternoon. Flights to and from Charleston, Hilton Head Island and Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and New Bern and Wilmington, N.C., remain suspended due to airport closures and crosswind limitations. The airline anticipates a Friday restart pending local authorities' assessment of the areas after the storm passes.

Additionally, the airline and local authorities are evaluating Dorian's potential impact for Thursday and Friday to Jacksonville and Fayetteville, N.C., and Norfolk, Va.

The airline proactively canceled 110 scheduled flights for Thursday and Friday in the Carolinas-totaling more than 540 cancelations since the storm started - and additional cancelations are possible. Delta also issued a waiver for the Virginia coast due to Dorian's forecasted path for Sept. 6 and 7. Travel waivers remain in effect for the Bahamas, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

These waivers allow customers traveling to, from or through the listed cities on the dates above to make a one-time change to their travel itinerary without incurring a change fee. Delta also extended its capped fares to include Newport News and Norfolk, Va., to and from the range between $286 and $586 in the Main Cabin and $486 and $786 in the forward cabin, based on mileage. Fares may be slightly higher in connecting markets from those same cities through Sept. 7.

As Dorian moves north, Charleston, S.C., and other parts of the Carolinas could see 8 to 10 inches of rainfall Thursday. Forecasts show the storm moving towards North Carolina on Friday and Virginia on Friday evening into Saturday.

Delta teams at the Operation and Customer Center will continuously assess weather forecasts and remain in contact with Delta leaders at impacted airports as they consider whether changes to flight schedules are needed.

As always, customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.​

Wednesday Update, 6 p.m. EDT​​

Delta set to resume operations in Melbourne, Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Fla. Thurs.

Delta extended capped fares to Newport News and Norfolk, Va.

Delta canceled 200 flights Wed. and Thurs. due to airport closures and resources in parts of coastal Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Delta is set to resume flights in Melbourne, Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Fla. Thursday morning - all other impacted airports in Florida have resumed to normal operations. Flights in Brunswick, Ga.; Charleston, S.C.; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Hilton Head Island, N.C.; New Bern, N.C. and Wilmington, N.C. are suspended Thursday due to the storm's projected impact and operational resources - flights scheduled to resume Friday.

The airline proactively canceled 200 scheduled flights for Wednesday and Thursday - totaling more than 500 cancellations since the storm's inception - additional cancellations are possible. Delta also proactively issued a waiver for the Virginia Coast due to Dorian's forecasted path for September 6 and 7. Travel waivers remain in effect for the Bahamas, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

These waivers allow customers traveling to, from or through the listed cities on the dates above to make a one-time change to their travel itinerary without incurring a change fee. Delta also extended its capped fares to include Newport News and Norfolk, Va. to and from the range between $286 and $586 in the Main Cabin and $486 and $786 in the forward cabin, based on mileage. Fares may be slightly higher in connect markets from those same cities through Sept. 7.

To position the airline to quickly reset its flight schedule and operations once the storm passes, Delta will strategically move aircraft originally schedule to remain overnight away from Savannah, Ga.; Charleston, S.C.; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Wilmington, N.C., preventing the airplanes from incurring damage due to Dorian's forecasted strong winds.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Dorian is located approximately 100 miles east of Jacksonville, Fla. and 180 miles south of Charleston tracking north northwest at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. On this track, the core of Dorian will move along the Florida and Georgia east coasts Wednesday night into Thursday.

Dorian is expected to weaken to a Category 1 storm as moves towards the Carolinas Thursday through Friday bringing heavy rainfall and wind to the area. Charleston, S.C. and other parts along the coast of the Carolinas could see up to 8 to 10 inches of rainfall Thursday. Forecast show the storm moving towards the North Carolina coast Friday and along the Virginia coast Friday evening into Saturday.

Delta teams at the airline's Operation and Customer Center will continuously assess up-to-date weather forecasts and remain in contact with Delta leadership at impacted airports as any potential changes to flight schedules are considered.

As always, customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

Wednesday Update, 11:50 a.m. EDT

Delta will resume operations in Orlando and West Palm Beach, Fla. on Wed.

Delta issued a travel waiver for Virginia Coast due to Dorian's projected path.

Delta canceled 125 flights Wed. and Thurs. due to airport closures and resources in parts of coastal Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Delta is set to resume normal operations in West Palm Beach and Orlando, Fla. Wednesday as airports reopen following Hurricane Dorian's passing - Daytona Beach and Melbourne, Fla. airports remain closed until Thursday. Flights in Brunswick, G.A.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Charleston, S.C.; and Hilton Head Island, N.C. are suspended Wednesday due to the storm's projected impact and operational resources.

The airline proactively canceled 125 scheduled flights for Wed. and Thurs., with additional cancellations possible. Delta also proactively issued a waiver for the Virginia Coast due to Dorian's forecasted path for Sept. 6 and 7. Additionally, the airline extended its travel waiver Tuesday for the Bahamas through Sept. 21 due to airport infrastructure damage caused by Hurricane Dorian and waivers remain in effect for Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas - through Friday and Saturday, respectively.

These waivers allow customers traveling to, from or through the listed cities on the dates above to make a one-time change to their travel itinerary without incurring a change fee. Delta also capped fares, waived baggage and pet-in-cabin fees and restricted unaccompanied minor travel to and from cities in the potential path of the storm.

As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Dorian - now a Category 2 storm - is located approximately 80 miles east of Daytona Beach, Fla. tracking north northwest at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. On this track, the core of Dorian will move along the Florida and Georgia east coasts Wednesday night into Thursday.

Dorian is expected to weaken to a Category 1 storm as it moves towards the Carolinas Thursday through Friday bringing heavy rainfall and wind to the area. Charleston, S.C. and other parts along the coast of the Carolinas could see up to 8 to 10 inches of rainfall Thursday. Forecast shows the storm moving towards the North Carolina coast Friday and along the Virginia coast Friday evening into Saturday.

Delta teams at the airline's Operation and Customer Center will continuously assess up-to-date weather forecasts and remain in contact with Delta leadership at impacted airports as any potential changes to flight schedules are considered.

As always, customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

Tuesday Update, 4:30 p.m. EDT

Due to infrastructure damage in the Bahamas, Delta extended its travel waiver until Sept. 21.

Delta canceled 180 flights Tuesday and Wednesday due to airport closures and resources in parts of coastal Florida and Georgia.

Flights resumed atFort Lauderdale and Nassau Tuesday afternoon with DL 2026 being the first flight to arrive in Fort Lauderdale.

Delta has extended its travel waiver for the Bahamas through Sept. 21, due to airport infrastructure damage caused by Hurricane Dorian. A waiver remains in effect for Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas-through Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Fort Lauderdale reopened Tuesday afternoon with Delta being the first airline to arrive at the airport one minute after its opening. Additionally, flights have resumed at Nassau. West Palm Beach, Orlando, Melbourne and Daytona Beach, Fla. airports remained closed-Brunswick has suspended departures due to operational resource issues at the airport and will suspend all flights until Thursday-resulting in 180 cancellations for Tuesday and Wednesday. Melbourne and Daytona Beach, Fla. are expected to reopen Thursday.

Dorian is about 105 miles east of Fort Pierce, Fla. with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph moving northwest at 2 mph. The storm is forecast to track parallel along the coast of Florida and the Carolinas Wednesday into Thursday bringing heavy rainfall and wind to the area. Charleston, S.C. and other parts along the coast of the Carolinas could see up to 8 to 10 inches of rainfall Thursday.

Teams in the OCC in Atlanta will continue to work with airport authorities and employees in the Southeast as the storm nears the U.S. mainland this the week.

Delta also capped fares, waived baggage and pet-in-cabin fees and restricted unaccompanied minor travel to and from cities in the potential path of the storm.

Monday Update, 6 p.m. EDT

The airline canceled approximately 80 flights Monday and Tuesday after airports closed in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Melbourne, Daytona Beach, Fla. and Orlando. Flights to and from the Bahamas were canceled Monday due to crosswinds.

Delta issued a travel waiver for cities along the Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina coast through next week following the latest forecast track data.

Ahead of Dorian, now a Category 3 hurricane, Delta airline sent supplies to airports in Florida, Georgia and the Bahamas.

Delta has extended travel waivers for Florida and Coastal Georgia and the Carolinas, allowing customers to change their itinerary without incurring a fee, as Hurricane Dorian approaches the U.S. A waiver for the Bahamas is in effect through Friday.

Several eastern Florida airports closed ahead of the storm, resulting in more than 80 flight cancelations Monday and Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Melbourne, Daytona Beach, Fla. and Orlando. Delta teams in the airline's Operation and Customer Center in Atlanta continue to work closely with airport authorities and employees in southeastern cities.

Previously, the airline increased the number of flights offered last week for those looking to leave the area of potential impact, with 10,539 additional seats offered between Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Delta capped fares, temporarily waived baggage and pet-in-cabin fees and restricted unaccompanied minor travel to and from cities in the potential path of the storm.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

Monday Update, Noon EDT

The airline canceled 55 flights Monday and Tuesday after airports closed in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Melbourne and Daytona Beach, Fla.

Delta has proactively issued a travel waiver for cities along the Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina coast through next week following the latest forecast track data.

Ahead of Dorian's arrival, the airline sent supplies to airports in Florida, Georgia and the Bahamas.

Delta has extended travel waivers for Florida and Coastal Georgia and the Carolinas, allowing customers to change their itinerary without incurring a fee, as Hurricane Dorian approaches the U.S. A waiver for the Bahamas is in effect through Friday.

Several eastern Florida airports closed ahead of the storm, resulting in 55 flights cancelations Monday and Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Melbourne and Daytona Beach, Fla. Delta teams in the airline's Operation and Customer Center in Atlanta continue to work closely with airport authorities and employees in southeastern cities.

Previously, the airline increased the number of flights offered last week for those looking to leave the area of potential impact, with 10,539 additional seats offered between Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Delta capped fares, temporarily waived baggage and pet-in-cabin fees and restricted unaccompanied minor travel to and from cities in the potential path of the storm.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

Sunday Update: 8 p.m. ET

The West Palm Beach Airport will close Monday at 2 a.m. EDT with plans to restart operations Tuesday at 11 a.m., resulting in 25 flight cancellations.

Delta has proactively issued a travel waiver for cities along the Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina coast through next week following the latest forecast track data.

travel waiver Teams in the airline's Operation and Customer Center continue to work closely with airport authorities in the Bahamas, Florida, and along the Georgia and Carolina coasts to determine potential impact of the slow-moving Category 5 hurricane as it approaches the southeastern U.S. coast.

Ahead of Dorian's arrival, the airline sent supplies to airports in Florida, Georgia and the Bahamas as teams in the airline's Operation and Customer Center continue to monitor impacts from the storm.

Delta has proactively issued a travel waiverfor nine cities along the Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina coasts, allowing customers with travel booked through Saturday, Sept. 7, to make a change to their itinerary without incurring a fee. The latest updates from the National Hurricane Center forecast the storm to gradually weaken as it moves up along the southeastern U.S. coastline into next week, with landfall expected up near the Carolinas sometime Thursday, Sept. 5.

Hurricane Dorian remains a Category 5 hurricane with max sustained winds of 184 mph Sunday evening, moving slowly over the northern Bahamas Islands where it'll remain through Monday morning. Once past the islands, the storm is expected to pick up speed and make a northward turn trekking parallel up the eastern coast of Florida by Tuesday morning.

Officials in West Palm Beach, Florida announced that the airport will be closing at 2 a.m. Monday morning and ceasing operations through 9 a.m. Tuesday in anticipation of winds outside of operating limits for airport facilities. Delta cancelled 25 flights as a result of the airport closure and is coordinating with other Florida airports on any additional airport closures early next week as a result of the offshore storm.

Ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival on the mainland, Delta increased the number of flights offered to those looking to leave the area of potential impact, with 10,539 additional seats offered between Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The extra lift adds more flight options for customers departing cities along the Southeast coast from Brunswick, Ga. down across most of Florida and Bahamas.

Delta's previous travel waivers remain in place for the Bahamas and cities along the Southeast Georgia coast and most of Florida - which could later include additional cities along the Georgia and Carolina coasts as timing and impact become more clear in the coming days. Last week Delta capped fares, issued a temporary baggage and pet in cabin fee waiver and implemented restrictions on unaccompanied minor travel to and from cities in the potential path of the storm.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

Sunday Update, 6 p.m. EDT

The West Palm Beach Airport will close Monday at 2 a.m. EDT with plans to restart operations Tuesday at 11 a.m., resulting in 25 flight cancellations.

Teams in the airline's Operation and Customer Center continue to work closely with airport authorities in the Bahamas, Florida, and along the Georgia and Carolina coasts to determine potential impact of the slow-moving Category 5 hurricane as it approaches the southeastern U.S. coast.

Ahead of Dorian's arrival, the airline sent supplies to airports in Florida, Georgia and the Bahamas as teams in the airline's Operation and Customer Center continue to monitor impacts from the storm.

Officials in West Palm Beach, Florida announced Sunday afternoon that the airport will be closing at 2 a.m. Monday morning and ceasing operations through 9 a.m. Tuesday in anticipation of winds outside of operating limits for airport facilities. Delta has cancelled 25 flights as a result of the airport closure and is coordinating with other Florida airports on any additional airport closures early next week as a result of the offshore storm.

Hurricane Dorian remains a Category 5 hurricane with max sustained winds of 184 mph moving slowly over the northern Bahamas Islands where it'll remain through Sunday. Once over the islands, the storm is forecast to pick up speed and make a northward turn trekking parallel up the eastern coast of Florida by Tuesday morning.

Updates from National Hurricane Center forecast the storm to gradually weaken as it moves up along the southeastern U.S. coastline into next week, with landfall expected up near the Carolinas sometime Thursday, Sept. 5.

Ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival on the mainland, Delta increased the number of flights offered to those looking to leave the area of potential impact, with 10,539 additional seats offered between Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The extra lift adds more flight options for customers departing cities along the Southeast coast from Brunswick, Ga. down across most of Florida and Bahamas.

Delta's travel waivers remain in place for the Bahamas and cities along the Southeast Georgia coast and most of Florida - which could later include additional cities along the Georgia and Carolina coasts as timing and impact become more clear in the coming days. Last week Delta capped fares, issued a temporary baggage and pet in cabin fee waiver and implemented restrictions on unaccompanied minor travel to and from cities in the potential path of the storm.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

Sunday Update, Noon EDT

Delta has not cancelled any flights and all Florida airports will remain open as officials continue to determine potential impact of the slow-moving storm. Now a Category 5 hurricane, Dorian is forecast to move north along the southeastern U.S. coast into late next week.

Ahead of Dorian's arrival, the airline sent supplies to airports in Florida, Georgia and the Bahamas as teams in the airline's Operation and Customer Center continue to monitor the storm.

The airline added 10,539 additional seats over the weekend in and out of the southeast and Bahamas for customers seeking to leave the area.

The latest forecast track models for Hurricane Dorian, now a Category 5 hurricane with max sustained winds of 160 mph, indicate a slow westward movement over the northern Bahamas Islands through Sunday. Dorian is then expected to make a gradual turn north up off the east coast of Florida Tuesday.

Updates from National Hurricane Center forecast the storm to gradually weaken as it moves up along the southeastern U.S. coastline into next week, with landfall expected up near the Carolinas sometime Thursday, Sept. 5.

All Florida airports will remain open into Monday and Delta is expecting normal operations, with no cancels as a result of the storm. Teams in the airline's Operation and Customer Center continue to work closely with airport authorities in Florida, and along the Georgia and Carolina coasts as Dorian remains an offshore threat.

Additionally, the airline continues to work with employees and airport teams across the southeast based on the latest weather model data and analysis from the airline's Meteorology team. Delta airport customer services teams have sent additional employee support and supplies to stations along the coast, such as handheld check in devices, generators, water and food in addition to reserving hotel rooms for employees if needed.

Ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival on the mainland, Delta increased the number of flights offered to those looking to leave the area of potential impact, with 10,539 additional seats offered between Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The extra lift adds more flight options for customers departing cities along the Southeast coast from Brunswick, Ga. down across most of Florida and Bahamas.

Delta's travel waivers remain in place for the Bahamasand cities along the Southeast Georgia coast and most of Florida - which could later include additional cities along the Georgia and Carolina coasts as timing and impact become more clear in the coming days. Last week Delta capped fares, issued a temporary baggage and pet in cabin fee waiver and implemented restrictions on unaccompanied minor travel to and from cities in the potential path of the storm.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

Saturday Update, 4 p.m. EDT

Delta has not cancelled any flights as officials continue to determine potential impact of the slow-moving storm as it nears Florida over the next couple days. Travel waivers for the region remain in place through Sept. 4.

Ahead of Dorian's arrival, the airline has sent supplies to airports in the area of possible impact.

The airline added 9,823 additional seats over the weekend in and out of the region for customers seeking to leave the area.

​Hurricane Dorian remains a Category 4 hurricane with max sustained winds of 155 mph and is forecast to trek up along the eastern side of Florida Tuesday morning, keeping about 80 miles off the coast. The latest from the National Hurricane Center no longer shows a direct hit to Florida, rather landfall is now expected up near the Carolinas sometime Thursday, Sept. 5.

Teams in Delta's Operation and Customer Center in Atlanta continue to work with employees and airport teams across the southeast based on the latest weather model data and analysis from the airline's Meteorology team. The airline has also sent additional employee support and supplies to stations along the coast, such as handheld check-in devices, generators, water and food in addition to reserving hotel rooms for employees if needed.

As a result of the forecast wind speeds and potential storm surges, two airports in Central Florida are working to determine if operations will cease overnight Sunday through Monday when Dorian nears the coastline. Delta has not taken any flights out of the schedule as Orlando and Daytona Beach officials continue to analyze the latest predictive track and impact of the storm.

Ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival on the mainland, Delta increased the number of seats offered to those looking to leave the area of potential impact up to 7,963 seats between Saturday and Sunday, following the additional 1,860 seats offered Friday. The extra lift adds more flight options for customers departing cities along the Southeast coast from Brunswick, Ga. down across most of Florida.

Delta's travel waivers remain in place for the Bahamas and cities along the Southeast Georgia coast and most of Florida. Delta capped fares, issued a temporary baggage and pet in cabin fee waiver and implemented restrictions on unaccompanied minor travel to and from cities in the potential path of the storm.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

Friday Update, 10:45 p.m. EDT

Hurricane Dorian has strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it continues to slowly trek toward Florida and is now forecast to make landfall early Tuesday afternoon. Ahead of Dorian's arrival on the mainland, Delta has increased the number of seats offered to those looking to leave the area of potential impact up to 7,963 seats between Saturday and Sunday, following the additional 1,860 seats offered Friday. The extra lift adds more flight options for customers departing cities along the Southeast coast from Brunswick, Ga. down across most of Florida.

Due to the storm's projected path, the airline added Key West, Fla. to its Southeastern waiver and extended the Bahamas travel waiver to Tuesday. Additionally, Delta issued a temporary baggage and pet in cabin fee waiver, and restrictions on unaccompanied minor travel along with adding six additional flights between Atlanta and Florida for Friday. The airline is evaluating opportunities to add more additional flights to its schedule.

Friday Update 4:30 p.m. EDT

Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 3 storm and is expected to continue gathering strength as it moves toward Florida, where it could make landfall as soon as Monday night. Due to the storm's projected path, the airline added Key West, Fla. to its Southeastern waiver and extended the Bahamas travel waiver Tuesday. Additionally, Delta issued a temporary baggage and pet in cabin fee waiver, and restrictions on unaccompanied minor travel along with adding six additional flights between Atlanta and Florida for Friday. The airline is evaluating opportunities to add more additional flights to its schedule.

Delta expands capped fares

Delta has set capped fare ranges for flights to and from affected cities based on mileage: $299-$599 in Main Cabin and $499-$799 in the forward cabin. Fares may be slightly higher in connecting markets from those same cities through Sept. 4.

Southeastern fare capped cities include:

​Georgia: ​Brunswick (BQK) and Valdosta (VLD)

Florida: ​Daytona Beach (DAB), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Gainesville (GNV), Jacksonville (JAX), Melbourne (MLB), Miami (MIA), Orlando (MCO), West Palm Beach (PBI), Fort Myers (RSW), Sarasota/Bradenton (SRQ), and Tampa (TPA).



Temporary baggage and pet in cabin fee waiver

For a limited time, when you check in at the airport, Delta is waiving all baggage and pet in cabin fees for travel to and from the cities below during the dates noted. Please continue to check this page for the most up-to-date waiver information before you travel.

In addition to the waiving of the pet in cabin fees, Delta is temporarily lifting the per-flight caps on the number of pets allowed in the cabin in and out of the cities below, on the dates below. However, for their safety and the safety of other passengers, other transport requirements (must be able to fit comfortably in a carrier that fits under the seat in front of them and are not permitted to roam about the cabin) must still be met.

Southeastern U.S.: Aug. 30 - Sept. 4 Daytona Beach, Fla. (DAB); Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL); Jacksonville, Fla. (JAX); Melbourne, FL (MLB); Miami, Fla (MIA); Orlando, Fla (MCO); and West Palm Beach, Fla, (PBI)

Bahamas: Freeport, Bahamas (FPO); Marsh Harbour, Bahamas (MHH); North Eleuthera, Bahamas (ELH); Nassau, Bahamas (NAS)



This includes piece fees, overweight and oversize fees. There will be limitations to the amount of baggage that the aircraft can carry, and some or all of your luggage may not be able to be accommodated on your flight. In that event, ask the Airport Customer Service representative if baggage that cannot be placed on your flight can be accommodated on a later flight.​

Restrictions on unaccompanied minor travel to select cities

Inbound unaccompanied minor travel is prohibited for all flights Sept. 1-3 to and through the Florida cities below. Unaccompanied minor travel from these cities is still permitted.

Daytona Beach (DAB), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Jacksonville (JAX), Melbourne (MLB), Miami (MIA), Orlando (MCO), West Palm Beach (PBI)

Delta expands travel waiver

Caribbean waiver two : Aug. 30-31 Georgetown, Bahamas (GGT); Marsh Harbour, Bahamas (MHH); Nassau, Bahamas (NAS); and Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands (PLS).

: Aug. 30-31 Bahamas waiver : Sept. 1-2 Georgetown, Bahamas (GGT); Marsh Harbour, Bahamas (MHH); Nassau, Bahamas (NAS);

: Sept. 1-2 Southeastern U.S. waiver : Sept. 1-4 Brunswick, Ga. (BQK); Daytona Beach, Fla. (DAB); Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL); Gainesville, Fla. (GNV); Jacksonville, Fla. (JAX); Melbourne, Fla. (MLB); Miami, Fla. (MIA); Orlando, Fla. (MCO); Valdosta, Ga. (VLD); West Palm Beach, Fla. (PBI); Fort Myers, Fla. (RSW); Sarasota/Bradenton, Fla. (SRQ); Tallahassee, Fla. (TLH); Tampa, Fla. (TPA); and Key West, Fla. (PBI).

: Sept. 1-4

These waivers allow customers traveling to, from or through the listed cities on the dates above to make a one-time change to their travel itinerary without incurring a change fee.

Dorian to make U.S. landfall Monday night

The airline's team of meteorologists forecasts Hurricane Dorian to make landfall on Florida's Atlantic Coast in the overnight hours on Monday night, into Tuesday morning bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the area. Operations teams in the OCC will continuously assess up-to-date weather forecasts and remain in contact with Delta leadership at impacted airports as any potential changes to flight schedules are considered. Continue to monitor this page for further updates, which will also be available on @DeltaNewsHub.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

Thursday Update, 7 p.m. EDT

As Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen on its approach to the U.S. mainland, Delta has added 930 seats to the normal flight schedule across six flights between Atlanta and Florida. In addition, Delta has expanded its capped fares to include flights between 14 southeastern cities in Florida and southern Georgia.

Delta's waivers include:

Southeastern U.S. waiver: Sept. 1 - 4 Brunswick, Ga. (BQK); Daytona Beach, Fla. (DAB); Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL); Gainesville, Fla. (GNV); Jacksonville, Fla. (JAX); Melbourne, Fla. (MLB); Miami, Fla. (MIA); Orlando, Fla. (MCO); Valdosta, Ga. (VLD); West Palm Beach, Fla. (PBI); Fort Myers, Fla. (RSW); Sarasota/Bradenton, Fla. (SRQ); Tallahassee, Fla. (TLH); and Tampa, Fla. (TPA).

Caribbean waiver one: Aug. 26 - 29 Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ); Port-au-Prince, Haiti (PAP); San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU); Santiago, Dominican Republic (STI); Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ); and St. Lucia (UVF).

Caribbean waiver two: Aug. 30 - 31 Georgetown, Bahamas (GGT); Marsh Harbour, Bahamas (MHH); Nassau, Bahamas (NAS); and Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands (PLS).



These waivers allow customers traveling to, from or through the listed cities on the dates above to make a one-time change to their travel itinerary without incurring a change fee.

Delta expands capped fares

Delta has capped fares to and from the range between $299 and $599 in the Main Cabin and $499 and $799 in the forward cabin, based on mileage. Fares may be slightly higher in connect markets from those same cities through Sept. 4.

Southeastern fare capped cities include: Brunswick, Ga. (BQK); Daytona Beach, Fla. (DAB); Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL); Gainesville, Fla. (GNV); Jacksonville, Fla. (JAX); Melbourne, Fla. (MLB); Miami, Fla. (MIA); Orlando, Fla. (MCO); Valdosta, Ga. (VLD); West Palm Beach, Fla. (PBI); Fort Myers, Fla. (RSW); Sarasota/Bradenton, Fla. (SRQ); and Tampa, Fla. (TPA).

Dorian to make U.S. landfall Sunday night

The airline's team of meteorologists are currently forecasting Hurricane Dorian to make landfall on Florida's Atlantic Coast in the overnight hours on Sunday night, into Monday morning. Operations teams in the OCC will continuously assess up-to-date weather forecasts and remain in contact with Delta leadership at impacted airports as any potential changes to flight schedules are considered. Continue to monitor this page for further updates, which will also be available on @DeltaNewsHub.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.​

Thursday Update, 12:20 p.m. EDT

As Hurricane Dorian approaches, Delta has capped fares for travel beginning or ending in several Caribbean cities and added a third waiver for U.S. southeastern cities.

Where and When

Southeastern U.S. waiver: Sept. 1 - 4 Brunswick, Ga. (BQK); Daytona Beach, Fla. (DAB); Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL); Gainesville, Fla. (GNV); Jacksonville, Fla. (JAX); Melbourne, Fla. (MLB); Miami, Fla. (MIA); Orlando, Fla. (MCO); Valdosta, Ga. (VLD); West Palm Beach, Fla. (PBI); Fort Myers, Fla. (RSW); Sarasota/Bradenton, Fla. (SRQ); Tallahassee, Fla. (TLH); and Tampa, Fla. (TPA).

Caribbean waiver one: Aug. 26 - 29 Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ); Port-au-Prince, Haiti (PAP); San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU); Santiago, Dominican Republic (STI); Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ); and St. Lucia (UVF).

Caribbean waiver two: Aug. 30 - 31 Georgetown, Bahamas (GGT); Marsh Harbour, Bahamas (MHH); Nassau, Bahamas (NAS); and Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands (PLS).



These waivers allow customers traveling to, from or through the listed cities on the dates above to make a one-time change to their travel itinerary without incurring a change fee.

Capped Fares

Delta has also capped certain fares for customers with travel beginning or ending in the Caribbean cities listed in the waivers. These fares are listed on delta.com between $299 and $399 in the Main Cabin and between $499 and $599 in the forward cabin. In addition to the Caribbean cities listed in the airline's waivers, fares have also been capped in the following cities: Port au Prince, Haiti (PAP); North Eleuthera, Bahamas (ELH); and Freeport, Bahamas (FPO).

Future Updates

As Hurricane Dorian approaches the U.S. mainland, Delta's team of meteorologists continue to monitor and provide timely forecasts to teams in the Operations and Customer Center. As of Thursday morning, the airline does not anticipate any hurricane-related impact to flight schedules on Thursday or Friday, but will continue to monitor and update this page with any further updates. Updates will also be available on @DeltaNewsHub.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

Learn more about Delta weather waivers here.

Know before you go, with Delta's new SkyWatch Daily Outlook page

SkyWatch Daily Outlook is a customer-focused version of Delta's internal operational outlook, updated daily. SkyWatch provides customers with pertinent information about Delta's operation and will be posted to delta.com and the Fly Delta app in the advisories section, giving customers added transparency into potential disruptions to their travel plans.

Wednesday Update, 6:30 p.m. EDT

Delta teams at the airline's Operations and Customer Center continue to monitor Dorian - which strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday afternoon - as it makes its way through the Caribbean.

Forecast showe​​​d the storm tracking northeast of the Caribbean Sea, prompting the airline to add St. Thomas to its travel waiver Wednesday morning and cancel three departure flights as the airport was NOTAM closed Wednesday afternoon.

The waiver allows customers traveling to, from or through Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ); Port-au-Prince, Haiti (PAP); San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU); Santiago, Dominican Republic (STI); Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ); and St. Lucia (UVF) August 26 through August 29 to make a one-time change to their travel itinerary. The airline issued an additional waiver Tuesday for the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands for customer travelling on August 30 and 31. Learn more about Delta weather waivers here.

Hurricane Dorian continues to move north of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands Wednesday night and into Thursday bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the area. The storm is expected to move northwest through Thursday night before turning west northwest Friday.

Currently, Delta does not anticipate additional cancellations while the storm moves over the Atlantic Ocean, but will continue to evaluate the status of the storm to make operational adjustments as the storm is expected to strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall in Florida Monday.

As always, customers are encouraged to check Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App for the most up-to-date flight status information.

Know before you go, with Delta's new SkyWatch Daily Outlook page

SkyWatch Daily Outlook is a customer-focused version of Delta's internal operational outlook, updated daily. SkyWatch provides customers with pertinent information about Delta's operation and will be posted to delta.com and the Fly Delta app in the advisories section, giving customers added transparency into potential disruptions to their travel plans.

Tuesaday Update, 5:30 p.m. EDT

As Tropical Storm Dorian continues to slowly track west-northwest across the Caribbean during the next several days, Delta has issued an additional waiver to include the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands for Aug. 30 and 31, as forecasts show the storm reaching the area early Friday.

Dorian is currently northwest of St. Lucia and will move towards portions of Puerto Rico on Wednesday bringing heavy rainfall and wind gusts up to 32 mph. The storm will then track towards Punta Cana Wednesday night into Thursday and move towards Turks and Caicos Islands Friday. By early Saturday, the storm is expected to reach the Bahamas and turn towards East Central Florida Sunday morning. The storm is expected to remain at tropical storm strength with a 20 percent chance of becoming hurricane strength.

Although the airline does not anticipate any impact to its flight schedule as the storm's peak winds-which are within operational limits-are during the overnight hours, a travel waiver remains in effect for Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ); Port-au-Prince, Haiti (PAP); San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU); Santiago, Dominican Republic (STI); Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ); and St. Lucia (UVF) August 26 through August 29.

Both waivers offer customers traveling to, from or through the affected areas to make a one-time change to their travel itinerary.Learn more about Delta weather waivers here.

As always, customers are encouraged to check Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App for the most up-to-date flight status information.

Know before you go, with Delta's new SkyWatch Daily Outlook page

SkyWatch Daily Outlook is a customer-focused version of Delta's internal operational outlook, updated daily. SkyWatch provides customers with pertinent information about Delta's operation and will be posted to delta.com and the Fly Delta app in the advisories section, giving customers added transparency into potential disruptions to their travel plans.

Monday Update, 6 p.m. EDT

Delta teams at the airline's Operations and Customer Center are actively monitoring Tropical Storm Dorian as it moves west-northwest at 14 mph towards the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea.

In anticipation of the storm, the airline has issued a waiver for customers traveling to, from or through Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ); Port-au-Prince, Haiti (PAP); San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU); Santiago, Dominican Republic (STI); Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ); and St. Lucia (UVF) on Aug. 26 through Aug. 29, to make a one-time change to their travel itinerary.

There are currently no schedule adjustments planned for flights to and from the islands, though Delta's operational teams are keeping an eye on the storm and will make adjustments as needed. The airline will also send generators to Punta Cana, Port-au-Prince, Santiago, Santo Domingo and St. Lucia to ensure Delta teams will have access to electricity should the storm cause power outages at the airports.

The storm is projected to make landfall in the Caribbean islands late Monday according to current forecasts. It is expected to linger in the area through Wednesday, dumping significant amounts of rain and gusty winds, before making its way towards Puerto Rico as a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday night.

St. Lucia is forecast to see wind gusts up to 36 mph with 2-3 inches of rainfall and will close the airport Monday beginning at 5 p.m. until Tuesday morning. Although, Delta does not operate flights to Barbados, its partner Virgin Atlantic does and the airport will remain closed until Tuesday morning. Punta Cana, which is expected to receive the most impact from Tropical Storm Dorian, will see the highest wind gusts up to 40 mph and heavy rainfall Wednesday night into Thursday.

As always, customers are encouraged to check Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App for the most up-to-date flight status information.