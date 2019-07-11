Log in
DELTA AIR LINES INC.

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
07/11 07:22:09 am
60.86 USD   +2.34%
Delta Air Lines : quarterly profit surges 39% on higher fares

07/11/2019 | 07:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Delta airlines logo is seen inside of the Commodore Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc reported a 39.3% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as the second-largest U.S. carrier benefited from higher fares and flying fuller planes.

Supply constraint due to the extended grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX planes is expected to help U.S. airlines that do not have the jet in their fleet, including Delta.

The company also raised its full-year profit forecast to between $6.75 and $7.25 per share from a previous range of $6 to $7 per share.

Net income rose to $1.44 billion, or $2.21 per share, in the quarter ended June 30 compared with $1.04 billion, or $1.49 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the airline earned $2.35 per share for the quarter. Analysts on average expected a profit of $2.28 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total operating revenue rose 6.5% to $12.54 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru and Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

