DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
Delta Air Lines : responds to Wednesday directive on U.S.-Europe travel

03/13/2020 | 10:25am EDT

Read this article in Spanish, Portuguese or Chinese.

Delta continues to work closely with U.S. authorities following President Trump's directive on travel between Europe and the United States.

Under the directive, foreign nationals with 14-day prior travel within any of the 26 Schengen-area countries will not be eligible to enter the United States. U.S. citizens, Legal Permanent Residents and certain family members (and other limited exceptions) will be allowed to enter the U.S. through one of 11 CDC-approved airports:*

  • Atlanta (ATL)
  • Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)
  • Detroit (DTW)
  • Newark (EWR)
  • Honolulu (HNL)
  • New York-JFK (JFK)
  • Los Angeles (LAX)
  • Chicago-O'Hare (ORD)
  • Seattle (SEA)
  • San Francisco (SFO)
  • Washington-Dulles (IAD)

As a result, the following flights will operate today, Thursday, will return Friday, and then will be temporarily suspended.

  • Cincinnati-Paris
  • Indianapolis-Paris
  • Orlando-Amsterdam
  • Minneapolis/St. Paul-Paris (added Friday)
  • Minneapolis/St. Paul-Amsterdam (added Friday)
  • Portland-Amsterdam
  • Raleigh/Durham-Paris
  • Salt Lake City-Amsterdam
  • Salt Lake City-Paris

The U.S. State Department also issued updated guidance Wednesday recommending that Americans 'Reconsider Travel Abroad' due to COVID-19.

Delta continues to evaluate additional schedule adjustments based on customer demand. More details will be shared as soon as possible.

Delta will continue to take care of customers who may be affected by these travel restrictions. Delta is capping fares for travel to Europe. Delta has also waived change fees for customers traveling to, from or through Europe and the U.K. through May 31. Details are available on delta.com.

The safety and health of our customers and employees is always our highest priority. Comprehensive information on Delta's response to the COVID-19 virus is available here.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 14:24:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46 888 M
EBIT 2020 5 800 M
Net income 2020 4 328 M
Debt 2020 11 383 M
Yield 2020 4,90%
P/E ratio 2020 5,11x
P/E ratio 2021 4,38x
EV / Sales2020 0,70x
EV / Sales2021 0,63x
Capitalization 21 490 M
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-42.36%21 490
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.77%14 873
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-29.29%12 505
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-1.37%10 699
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-19.11%9 705
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-16.57%9 265
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved.