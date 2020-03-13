Delta Air Lines : responds to Wednesday directive on U.S.-Europe travel

Read this article in Spanish, Portuguese or Chinese.

Delta continues to work closely with U.S. authorities following President Trump's directive on travel between Europe and the United States.

Under the directive, foreign nationals with 14-day prior travel within any of the 26 Schengen-area countries will not be eligible to enter the United States. U.S. citizens, Legal Permanent Residents and certain family members (and other limited exceptions) will be allowed to enter the U.S. through one of 11 CDC-approved airports:*

Atlanta (ATL)

Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)

Detroit (DTW)

Newark (EWR)

Honolulu (HNL)

New York-JFK (JFK)

Los Angeles (LAX)

Chicago-O'Hare (ORD)

Seattle (SEA)

San Francisco (SFO)

Washington-Dulles (IAD)

As a result, the following flights will operate today, Thursday, will return Friday, and then will be temporarily suspended.

Cincinnati-Paris

Indianapolis-Paris

Orlando-Amsterdam

Minneapolis/St. Paul-Paris (added Friday)

Minneapolis/St. Paul-Amsterdam (added Friday)

Portland-Amsterdam

Raleigh/Durham-Paris

Salt Lake City-Amsterdam

Salt Lake City-Paris

The U.S. State Department also issued updated guidance Wednesday recommending that Americans 'Reconsider Travel Abroad' due to COVID-19.

Delta continues to evaluate additional schedule adjustments based on customer demand. More details will be shared as soon as possible.

Delta will continue to take care of customers who may be affected by these travel restrictions. Delta is capping fares for travel to Europe. Delta has also waived change fees for customers traveling to, from or through Europe and the U.K. through May 31. Details are available on delta.com.

The safety and health of our customers and employees is always our highest priority. Comprehensive information on Delta's response to the COVID-19 virus is available here.