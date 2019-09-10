Delta Air Lines : supports Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations across the U.S. (Article)

​Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle and Nashville commemorate Mexican Independence Day

Texas and Raleigh events highlight gastronomy, arts and culture

Delta joins community leaders in Los Angeles and across the U.S. to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, highlighting the histories, cultures and contributions of Americans whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean.

Although Hispanic Heritage officially stretches from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Delta and joint cooperation agreement partner Aeromexico kicked-off events in Los Angeles over the weekend showcasing a co-branded float in the East L.A. Parade. The float carried the Mariachi Juvenil a 25 people mariachi band from Tecolotlán, in the Mexican state of Jalisco. The 74-year-old East L.A. Parade is one of the U.S.' longest-running Fiestas Patrias, Mexican Independence Day parades.

'We are part of each community we serve. Joining Latinos in L.A. and in other cities in support of cultural events that are a source of pride is important to Delta,' said Hector Ruiz, Delta's General Manager for Specialty Sales. 'We are very active during Hispanic Heritage Month, but we support events year-round like the Puerto Rican and the Dominican Film festivals in New York, among others.' Delta will also join Fiestas Patrias in Nashville, sponsoring the Hispanic Family Foundation, Sept. 15 - a day before the holiday is observed in Mexico. The gathering draws over 15,000 participants and features live music and fireworks.

In Portland, Delta and Aeromexico will join similar celebrations on Sept. 14 and 15.

In Seattle, Delta and Aeromexico support events throughout the month of September in collaboration with the Consulate of Mexico in Seattle. 'Our partnership with Aeromexico embodies the importance of reaching out across cultures and bringing the best of each to serve our communities and our clients,' said Paul Lee Ruiz, Delta's General Manager of Community Relations - Delta and Aeromexico JCA.

Texas and Raleigh, food and culture

Delta and Aeromexico sponsor three events in Texas:

Mexico de Mil Sabores (Mexico of 1,000 Flavors) at the Dallas Farmers Market from Sept. 13-15. The festival and gala reception at Southern Methodist University highlight Mexican and Tex-Mex culinary arts. The airlines will fly in five renowned chefs from Mexico City.

Noche de Amistad by the San Antonio-Mexico Friendship Council on Sept. 26. The airlines are flying in the team of Mexico's renowned sculpture, Sebastian, to restore the Torch of Friendship sculpture erected in downtown San Antonio in 2002.

SAVOR Mexico on Oct. 5. The dinner features Mexican gastronomy in partnership with the Greater Dallas Restaurant Association and the Greenville Avenue Area Business Association to raise money for academic scholarships. ​

And on Sept. 22, Delta will participate on La Fiesta del Pueblo, Raleigh's biggest annual Latino festival, marking its 26th year celebrating Latin America's diversity. The event attracts over 20,000 attendees and benefits El Pueblo, a community-based nonprofit organization supporting youth and adult leadership development.