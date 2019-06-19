Delta Air Lines : teams have addressed technical issue, no cancellations expected (Article)

Delta teams have addressed a technology issue that affected customers' ability to book, check in and board. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience they are experiencing as we work quickly to return our operations to normal. While we expect flight delays to extend into the evening at some of our busiest domestic hubs due to this issue and weather, we do not expect any technology-related flight cancellations.

7:20 p.m. update

We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience they are experiencing while we quickly work to address a technical issue impacting some of our applications, including customers' ability to book, check in and board. Flights are continuing to depart, albeit at a slower pace than normal and some flights are delayed as a result. Delta is slowing flights into our busiest hub in Atlanta to reduce congestion.

6 p.m. update:

Delta is working quickly to address a technical issue impacting some of our applications including customers' ability to book, check in and board. Some delays are expected. We apologize to customers for any inconvenience.