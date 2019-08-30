Delta Air Lines : teams with American Red Cross to help those in Dorian's path (Article)

Log in
Delta Air Lines : teams with American Red Cross to help those in Dorian's path

08/30/2019
Customers can donate money to a Delta microsite or miles through SkyWish.

When disaster strikes, Delta's support helps the American Red Cross provide food, shelter and cleanup to those in need. As Hurricane Dorian threatens the Florida coast and the Red Cross prepares to respond, Delta customers can donate directly to disaster relief at a Delta microsite.

In addition, Customers can donate miles to the Red Cross through SkyWish, the charitable arm of Delta's SkyMiles frequent flyer program. It allows Delta and its SkyMiles members to donate miles to charitable organizations worldwide.

The American Red Cross is Delta's longest-standing nonprofit partner, which has allowed the company, its employees and customers to help people in need for close to 80 years. Delta's support as an Annual Disaster Giving Program member at the $1 million level allows the organization to be strategic in disaster response.

Delta employees participate in corporate blood drives throughout the year, making Delta the largest corporate sponsor of American Red Cross blood drives with 13,084 pints collected in Fiscal Year 2019.

'Supporting the American Red Cross allows Delta and our employees and customers to help those who are affected by disasters,' said Tad Hutcheson, Delta's Managing Director - Community Engagement. 'As a global airline, we are committed to investing in our local communities, lending a helping hand when it's needed the most, and partnering with organizations who are involved with disaster relief year round.'

The American Red Cross is the U.S.' premier provider of disaster relief, blood, health and safety services, whose purpose is to meet the immediate needs of individuals, families and communities affected by disasters. The Red Cross is already positioning resources to help those in Dorian's path.

English

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 17:41:05 UTC
