Delta Air Lines : teams work to minimize storm impact (Article)

Delta teams in Minneapolis and airports throughout the Mountain and Upper Midwest regions are working diligently to keep the operation flowing despite a late winter storm that has brought moderate snowfall to the region. The airline has canceled roughly 20 Delta Connection flights as a result of the inclement wintry weather.

Ahead of the storm, Delta sent additional staffing to its Minneapolis hub and the airline is working closely with the Minneapolis Airports Commission teams to ensure runways, taxiways and ramp areas remain clear. Eyeing more favorable forecasts, Delta's meteorology team anticipates snowfall to taper off during the evening and overnight hours with approximately 6-8 inches of accumulation, though additional ice pellets are possible.

Delta on Tuesday issued a winter weather waiver to allow customers to make one-time changes to their travel plans. As always, customers are encouraged to check flight status via Delta.com, the Fly Delta Mobile App or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

Update April 9, 1:50 p.m. ET

Delta has proactively issued two weather waivers ahead of a winter storm Wednesday and Thursday for the Upper Midwest area and Colorado.

This latest winter system is expected to bring frozen and mixed precipitation to Delta's Minneapolis/St. Paul hub and surrounding cities, spanning from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, down through Central Minnesota and down into eastern South Dakota and Colorado. Winter precipitation is slated to begin Wednesday afternoon through Thursday, prompting the potential for schedule adjustments Thursday as a result of field conditions at airports in the region.

Both the Upper Midwest and Colorado waivers allow customers traveling to, from or through the cities included to make a one-time change to their itinerary without incurring a fee.

Delta's Meteorology team continues to keep an eye on the late-winter storm system, closely analyzing the latest data from various weather forecasting models as the storm moves through the Rocky Mountains. Factoring in the mountainous typography and other variables, each model has provided separate, though converging, forecasts for cities in the Upper Midwest region and Colorado.

As the system approaches, the weather prediction models are expected to more closely align on precipitation amounts, wind speeds and timing, allowing the airline's meteorologists to provide the most accurate and detailed information to Delta's operations teams. They'll use that information to plan for any necessary changes to flight schedules to minimize the operational impact.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.​

Update April 8, 5 p.m. ET

Delta's Meteorology team in the airline's Operations and Customer Center are keeping an eye on a late winter storm system that is expected to bring frozen and mixed precipitation to the Northern Plains of the United States Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.

Moving east from the Pacific Northwest region Monday, specifics around timing, precipitation totals and wind speeds are still coming together as Delta meteorologists analyze the latest weather model data. Details around the storm will likely be better defined Tuesday after the system crosses the Rockies.

Wind speeds and precipitation totals will be better projected as the storm moves eastward from the Pacific Northwest.

Customers can check their flight status by visiting Delta.com, checking the Fly Delta Mobile App, opting in for updates sent directly to their mobile device or via email with a One-Time Flight Notification.

For the latest updates, visit news.delta.com. ​​

