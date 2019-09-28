Log in
DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
Delta Air Lines : to honor previously-purchased LATAM tickets for customers with impacted travel (Article)

09/28/2019 | 09:23am EDT

Following the recent announcement of a partnership with LATAM Airlines, Delta became aware that LATAM customers who had purchased tickets under their former partnership were being denied travel. To provide assistance to these customers with suddenly canceled itineraries, Delta will honor their previously purchased tickets.

LATAM customers who have current or future itineraries that include a canceled segment on American Airlines may contact Delta to be reaccommodated. Routing changes will be permitted in order to accommodate origin and destination on the Delta network.

Delta is committed to doing right by people and will do everything possible to ensure that those unfortunately impacted by this sudden cancelation are taken care of.

English

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 28 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2019 13:22:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 46 937 M
EBIT 2019 6 600 M
Net income 2019 4 624 M
Debt 2019 10 554 M
Yield 2019 2,71%
P/E ratio 2019 8,25x
P/E ratio 2020 7,90x
EV / Sales2019 1,03x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
Capitalization 37 754 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 69,57  $
Last Close Price 58,28  $
Spread / Highest target 54,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,95%
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES INC.16.79%37 754
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC5.27%22 645
AIR CHINA LTD.7.33%15 491
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-4.51%12 500
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-23.27%11 588
ANA HOLDINGS INC-3.74%11 474
