Delta Air Lines : to honor previously-purchased LATAM tickets for customers with impacted travel (Article)

Following the recent announcement of a partnership with LATAM Airlines, Delta became aware that LATAM customers who had purchased tickets under their former partnership were being denied travel. To provide assistance to these customers with suddenly canceled itineraries, Delta will honor their previously purchased tickets.

LATAM customers who have current or future itineraries that include a canceled segment on American Airlines may contact Delta to be reaccommodated. Routing changes will be permitted in order to accommodate origin and destination on the Delta network.

Delta is committed to doing right by people and will do everything possible to ensure that those unfortunately impacted by this sudden cancelation are taken care of.