Delta Air Lines : to host Investor Day on Dec. 12 (Article)

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
Delta Air Lines : to host Investor Day on Dec. 12

12/02/2019 | 02:50pm EST

​Delta invites shareholders, the investment community and the media to listen to a live webcast of its annual Investor Day from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 12, 2019.​

A live webcast of this event will be available at ir.delta.com. An online replay will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

English

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 19:49:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 46 934 M
EBIT 2019 6 500 M
Net income 2019 4 565 M
Debt 2019 10 218 M
Yield 2019 2,74%
P/E ratio 2019 8,21x
P/E ratio 2020 8,08x
EV / Sales2019 1,00x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
Capitalization 36 927 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 65,55  $
Last Close Price 57,31  $
Spread / Highest target 57,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES INC.14.85%36 927
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.10.83%23 482
RYANAIR HOLDINGS29.12%16 755
AIR CHINA LIMITED4.86%16 121
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-10.36%14 217
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-3.25%11 385
