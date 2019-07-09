Delta Air Lines : to launch nonstop service between New York-JFK and Houston on state-of-the-art A220 aircraft (Article)

Delta is launching its state-of-the-art Airbus A220 aircraft on new flights between New York's JFK International Airport and Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport this October, with customers enjoying best-in-class service on two daily flights connecting two of the largest business markets in the U.S.

'Our new twice-daily flight to Houston on the finest narrowbody experience in the skies today marks another step in Delta's ongoing investment to provide New York customers with the broadest network, most comfortable experience, and best products available,' said Chuck Imhof, V.P. - New York and Sales-East.

For Houston customers connecting through JFK, the new service will provide one-stop access to international destinations such as Lagos, Nigeria; Dakar, Senegal; Accra, Ghana; and Tel Aviv, Israel.

Service will begin on Oct. 27, 2019, and will operate on the following schedule:

Depart IAH Arrive JFK 11:58 a.m. ​4:22 p.m. 6:22 p.m. 10:45 p.m.

Depart JFK Arrive IAH 8:00 a.m. 11:19 a.m. ​2:55 p.m. ​6:14 p.m.

Delta has grown its presence in New York City by over 65 percent in the last 10 years and today operates more than 520 peak-day departures from its hubs at LaGuardia and JFK. The airline is JFK's No. 1 carrier, offering more than 240 peak daily departures to nearly 100 worldwide destinations. The airline first unveiled its $1.4 billion, state-of-the-art international gateway at JFK's Terminal 4 in 2013. Delta also continues to make significant investments to provide more consistency, comfort and convenience in the travel experience throughout all cabins of service on its flights to and from New York.

Service to Houston from JFK complements the five daily flights Delta currently offers between Houston and Delta's other New York hub at LaGuardia. Those flights also are operated on the A220, which features a modern and spacious interior, and an elevated, customer-friendly onboard experience including:

​Thoughtful innovations like high-capacity overhead bins, extra-large windows and full-spectrum LED ambient lighting.

The widest Main Cabin seats in Delta's entire fleet in a two-by-three layout, with personal power ports and complimentary premium entertainment on individual seat-back screens.

A new First Class seat design in a two-by-two layout, featuring the largest IFE screens of any Delta domestic First Class seat.

Delta's A220 debuted in February to rave reviews; Business Insider called the A220 'an absolute triumph.' The airline plans to add a total of 95 A220s to its aircraft fleet over the next four years. ​​