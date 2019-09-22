Delta Air Lines : waives change fees for Bermuda, San Juan, St. Thomas ahead of Tropical Storms Jerry, Karen (Article)

Log in
DELTA AIR LINES INC.

Delta Air Lines : waives change fees for Bermuda, San Juan, St. Thomas ahead of Tropical Storms Jerry, Karen

09/22/2019 | 01:42pm EDT

Delta has issued two waivers as a result of potential impact from Tropical Storms Jerry and Karen for Bermuda, San Juan and St. Thomas. The waivers allow customers with flexibility in their travel plans to make a one-time change to their itinerary without incurring a change fee.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

Learn more about Delta weather waivers here.

TROPICAL STORM KAREN

Where: San Juan, P.R. (SJU) and St. Thomas, V.I. (STT)

When: Sunday, Sept. 22 - Wednesday, September 25

Tropical Storm Karen is making its way through the Atlantic moving west-northwest at 9 mph. Delta's team of meteorologists forecast the storm will approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Jerry

Where: Bermuda (BDA)

When: Tuesday, Sept. 24

Delta's team of meteorologists are keeping an eye on the forecast track of Tropical Storm Jerry, which is expected to pass north of Bermuda Tuesday into Wednesday afternoon with winds gusts of 35-45 mph.

Delta does not anticipate any schedule adjustments at this time, but did issue the waivers for those looking to adjust their travel plans if needed.

Know before you go, with Delta's new SkyWatch Daily Outlook page

SkyWatch Daily Outlook is a customer-focused version of Delta's internal operational outlook, updated daily. SkyWatch provides customers with pertinent information about Delta's operation and will be posted to delta.com and the Fly Delta app in the advisories section, giving customers added transparency into potential disruptions to their travel plans.

English

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 22 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2019 17:41:01 UTC
