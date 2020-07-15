Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines, Inc.    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Delta Air to take up to $3 billion charge on voluntary retirement plans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 05:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes parked in Birmingham

Delta Air Lines said on Wednesday it would record charges of up to $3 billion on employee voluntary retirement and separation plans in the current quarter, as the U.S. carrier looks to cut costs due to the coronavirus crisis.

Delta, like other large U.S. airlines, has been encouraging workers to leave voluntarily before a government ban on forced job cuts expires on Sept. 30. (https://bit.ly/30gMtJu)

The company, which had more than 91,000 employees in 2019, said on Tuesday that about 17,000 of them opted for buyouts. Over 45,000 Delta employees are already on varying short-term leaves.

Delta had forecast third-quarter revenue and flight capacity to be around 20% to 25% of last summer, with demand stalling amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and a sustainable industry recovery more than two years away.

The Atlanta-based company posted a $2.8 billion adjusted net loss for the second quarter on Tuesday as passenger revenue plummeted 94% in what some analysts described as the worst season in aviation history.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
06:16aDELTA AIR LINES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
03:01aVirus worries and FOMO drive options bets on surging tech giants
RE
02:48aVirgin Atlantic Gets $1.5 Billion Lifeline to Prevent Bankruptcy -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aDelta Curbs Plan to Add Flights As It Records a $5.7 Billion Loss -- WSJ
DJ
07/14WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street surges, led by energy and materials
RE
07/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/14Consumer Cos Up As Investors Look Past Reopening Worries - Consumer Roundup
DJ
07/14Wall Street ends higher, led by energy and materials
RE
07/14WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks gain despite profit plummet for banks
RE
07/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 615 M - -
Net income 2020 -7 468 M - -
Net Debt 2020 15 720 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,23x
Yield 2020 1,20%
Capitalization 16 585 M 16 585 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 36,26 $
Last Close Price 26,11 $
Spread / Highest target 80,0%
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-55.35%16 585
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-26.38%13 142
AIR CHINA LIMITED-40.08%13 076
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-31.87%10 794
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-20.83%9 236
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-63.97%9 218
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group