Delta Air to take up to $3 billion charge on voluntary retirement plans

Delta, like other large U.S. airlines, has been encouraging workers to leave voluntarily before a government ban on forced job cuts expires on Sept. 30. (https://bit.ly/30gMtJu)

The company, which had more than 91,000 employees in 2019, said on Tuesday that about 17,000 of them opted for buyouts. Over 45,000 Delta employees are already on varying short-term leaves.

Delta had forecast third-quarter revenue and flight capacity to be around 20% to 25% of last summer, with demand stalling amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and a sustainable industry recovery more than two years away.

The Atlanta-based company posted a $2.8 billion adjusted net loss for the second quarter on Tuesday as passenger revenue plummeted 94% in what some analysts described as the worst season in aviation history.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)