Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines Inc.    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 04/10 08:11:23 am
58.275 USD   +2.33%
07:38aDelta Air Lines forecasts upbeat second quarter, shares rise 3 percent
RE
07:31aDelta Keeps Summer Capacity Stable--Update
DJ
07:25aDelta Keeps Summer Capacity Stable
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Delta Keeps Summer Capacity Stable--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 07:31am EDT

By Doug Cameron and Kimberly Chin

Delta Air Lines Inc. said Wednesday it would keep capacity stable into the key summer travel season in a move that will help allay investor fears that carriers are adding too much flying and depressing leisure fares.

The nation's third-largest carrier by traffic expects to boost capacity by 4% to 5% in the second quarter while keeping its closely watched average revenue climbing in a band of 1.5% to 3.5%.

While the grounding of the Boeing Co. 737 Max has artificially reduced the rate of expansion by U.S. carriers, more flights are being added and only solid business-class demand has counteracted weakness in leisure markets, particularly on some coast-to-coast routes and to and from the Caribbean, two Delta strongholds.

Still, Delta reported quarterly profits at the top end of analysts expectations, reset after an investor update last week, and second quarter guidance was also in line, lifted in part by the benefit of a new credit-card deal with American Express Co.

Delta reported a 28% rise in profits for the quarter to March 31. Costs excluding fuel dipped slightly.

The results reflect a departure from Delta's counterparts as service disruptions and flight cancellations from the government shutdown and the grounding of Boeing Co. 737 MAX 8 from fleets have weighed on how much airlines can make for each seat flown.

On Tuesday, American Airlines Group Inc. cut its unit-revenue guidance for the first quarter, and reported it had roughly 3,000 flight cancellations over the past three months. Southwest Airlines Co., the biggest carrier of domestic passengers, also cut its forecast as it digested almost 10,000 flight cancellations due to bad weather, unplanned aircraft maintenance and the grounding of 737 MAX aircraft.

Delta is the first of the major airlines to report earnings, kicking off the quarterly reporting season. Shares of Delta rose almost 3% in premarket trading.

Adjusted net income for the Atlanta-based company totaled $639 million, or 96 cents a share, compared with $529 million, or 75 cents a share, a year earlier, ahead of the 90 cents a share analysts estimated, according to a FactSet poll.

Write to Doug Cameron at doug.cameron@wsj.com and Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.46% 369.04 Delayed Quote.16.13%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.00% 330 Delayed Quote.3.18%
DELTA AIR LINES INC. -1.32% 56.95 Delayed Quote.14.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES INC.
07:38aDelta Air Lines forecasts upbeat second quarter, shares rise 3 percent
RE
07:31aDelta Keeps Summer Capacity Stable--Update
DJ
07:25aDelta Keeps Summer Capacity Stable
DJ
07:14aDELTA AIR LINES : profit surges and releases strong outlook
AQ
07:13aDELTA AIR LINES : Form 8-K ex 99.1
PU
07:08aDELTA AIR LINES : Announces 2019 March Quarter Profit (Article)
PU
07:03aDELTA AIR LINES INC /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
04/09For first time in a decade, U.S. companies could report lower profits on high..
RE
04/09DELTA AIR LINES : engine shop, test cell reflect ‘investments in 's future..
PU
04/09DELTA AIR LINES : issues waiver for Upper Midwest, Colorado ahead of late-winter..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 455 M
EBIT 2019 6 218 M
Net income 2019 4 368 M
Debt 2019 7 866 M
Yield 2019 2,59%
P/E ratio 2019 8,85
P/E ratio 2020 8,30
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
Capitalization 39 182 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 64,3 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES INC.14.13%39 182
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC0.62%22 560
AIR CHINA LTD.46.20%22 534
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY36.90%16 027
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.64.42%15 047
RYANAIR HOLDINGS4.47%14 295
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About