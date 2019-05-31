Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines Inc.    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Delta and Aeromexico: two years of JCA partnership (Infographic)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 12:14pm EDT
English
Related Topics
Related topics

Follow

Delta News Hub

Sign up for email alerts

Apr. 4, 2019
Click here to download as PDF.
Jan. 8, 2019
Delta is enhancing the customer experience at each travel point - check out this innovation infographic for a few examples.
Oct. 29, 2018
Non-GAAP Financial Measures The following tables show reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures. The reasons Delta uses these measures are described below. Reconciliations may not calculate due...

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 16:13:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES INC.
12:14pDELTA AND AEROMEXICO : two years of JCA partnership (Infographic)
PU
12:04pDELTA AND AEROMEXICO : Second year of key partnership and seamless service (Arti..
PU
11:49aFLIGHT ATTENDANT DAY : ‘Making a difference one act of kindness at a time'..
PU
07:24aCITY OF AUSTIN : April 2019 Passenger, Cargo Traffic at Austin-Bergstrom
AQ
06:35aDELTA AIR LINES : CLEAR Lands at Boston Logan International Airport
AQ
05/30DELTA AIR LINES : Form4
PU
05/29DELTA AIR LINES : Airbus delivers first A330neo to Delta Air Lines
AQ
05/29DELTA AIR LINES : Man attacked by veteran's support dog sues over negligence
AQ
05/28DELTA AIR LINES : Form4
PU
05/28A NEW SET OF WHEELS : How Delta employees engineered a better bag tug (Video)
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 689 M
EBIT 2019 6 222 M
Net income 2019 4 393 M
Debt 2019 8 589 M
Yield 2019 2,83%
P/E ratio 2019 7,88
P/E ratio 2020 7,53
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
Capitalization 34 716 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 66,4 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES INC.6.27%34 716
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-5.09%20 911
AIR CHINA LTD.10.21%16 321
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-2.65%13 154
ANA HOLDINGS INC-4.72%11 739
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-25.37%11 556
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About