DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
Delta asks 3,000 flight attendants to take unpaid leave - CNBC

08/07/2020 | 12:11pm EDT

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc would need at least 3,000 of its roughly 20,000 flight attendants to take unpaid leave of four to 12 months, or consider other options, to avoid involuntary furloughs due to weak air travel, CNBC reported https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/07/delta-urges-3000-flight-attendants-to-take-unpaid-leave-shorter-schedules-to-avoid-furloughs.html?__source=twitter%7Cmain on Friday.

Delta Air was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18 087 M - -
Net income 2020 -7 921 M - -
Net Debt 2020 14 268 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,19x
Yield 2020 1,04%
Capitalization 17 203 M 17 203 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,74x
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 36,09 $
Last Close Price 27,08 $
Spread / Highest target 73,6%
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-53.69%17 203
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-20.98%14 927
AIR CHINA LIMITED-36.79%12 987
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-30.92%10 780
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-60.95%10 010
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-20.65%9 222
