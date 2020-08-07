Delta asks 3,000 flight attendants to take unpaid leave - CNBC

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc would need at least 3,000 of its roughly 20,000 flight attendants to take unpaid leave of four to 12 months, or consider other options, to avoid involuntary furloughs due to weak air travel, CNBC reported https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/07/delta-urges-3000-flight-attendants-to-take-unpaid-leave-shorter-schedules-to-avoid-furloughs.html?__source=twitter%7Cmain on Friday.

Delta Air was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)