DELTA AIR LINES INC.

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
My previous session
04/10 04:00:50 pm
57.86 USD   +1.60%
04/10DELTA AIR LINES : Business Highlights
AQ
04/10U.S. looking 'very closely' at Qatar-Air Italy deal - Pompeo
RE
Delta to Boost Capacity on Overseas Uptick -- WSJ

04/11/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Doug Cameron

Delta Air Lines Inc. plans to trim domestic flying growth in the second half of the year but will add capacity overall as business on overseas routes to Europe and Asia improves.

The nation's third-largest carrier by traffic said Wednesday that it plans to boost capacity by 3% to 4% this year compared with 2019. That is a percentage point higher than guidance the carrier offered in December, though trimming of domestic flying growth helped allay investor fears that carriers are adding too much capacity and depressing leisure fares.

Trans-Atlantic flights have been a source of weakness for U.S. carriers in recent months, but Delta expects its closely watched unit revenue in the market to return to growth during the summer.

The improvement has been led by corporate and premium traffic, a segment coveted by JetBlue Airways Group Inc., which analysts expect to unveil plans as soon as Wednesday to launch its first European flights within the next two years, according to people familiar with the situation.

JetBlue declined to comment. Delta last week said it had plans to launch additional services to Europe from Boston and New York, two of JetBlue's main bases.

"We will see what the supply-and-demand balance is but we've had a very good couple of years in the trans-Atlantic and we expect that to continue," said Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian on an investor call.

Mr. Bastian said Delta continued to pursue a small, potential investment in Alitalia, the state-owned flag carrier that is part of its SkyTeam global alliance.

His comments came as Delta reported quarterly profit at the top end of analysts' expectations, reset after an investor update last week, and second-quarter guidance was also in line, lifted in part by the benefit of a new credit-card deal with American Express Co. Delta's shares were up 1.5% in midday trading Wednesday.

JetBlue on Wednesday said it expects to report that revenue per available seat mile fell about 3.1% in the first quarter. Delta said its unit revenue rose 2.4% in the first quarter.

Adjusted net income for Atlanta-based Delta totaled $639 million, or 96 cents a share, compared with $529 million, or 75 cents a share, a year earlier, ahead of the 90 cents a share analysts estimated, according to a FactSet poll.

Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd., the U.K.-based carrier in which Delta has a 49% stake, on Wednesday delivered a GBP38.9 million ($50.9 million) loss in 2018 compared with a loss of GBP65.5 million the year earlier. Virgin last year agreed to pursue tighter cooperation with Delta and Air France-KLM SA, another Virgin Atlantic stakeholder. That deal awaits regulatory clearance.

--Kimberly Chin and Robert Wall contributed to this article.

Write to Doug Cameron at doug.cameron@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.11% 364.94 Delayed Quote.14.43%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.00% 330 Delayed Quote.3.18%
DELTA AIR LINES INC. 1.60% 57.86 Delayed Quote.15.95%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION 3.55% 16.92 Delayed Quote.5.35%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 521 M
EBIT 2019 6 231 M
Net income 2019 4 392 M
Debt 2019 7 918 M
Yield 2019 2,58%
P/E ratio 2019 8,79
P/E ratio 2020 8,26
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
Capitalization 39 284 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 65,1 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES INC.15.95%39 284
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC0.94%22 560
AIR CHINA LTD.46.20%22 534
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY36.90%16 027
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.64.42%15 047
RYANAIR HOLDINGS4.47%14 295
