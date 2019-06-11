Digital-savvy CEO: Delta's Ed Bastian among top 10 Most Connected Leaders (Article)

Bastian rated among top CEOs for using digital and social media to communicate about Delta.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian is ranked among the top business leaders in using digital and social media to communicate about the company's culture, values and strategy, according to the new Connected Leadership Survey.

Released Tuesday, the survey ranks the top 100 Connected Leaders on dozens of factors that make up a CEO's digital presence across major social media channels as well as their presence on other widely used digital platforms, such as Wikipedia and corporate websites. The survey was developed by the corporate advisory firm Brunswick Group.

The success of Bastian's LinkedIn Influencer page, launched in 2016, was cited by the survey's authors. 'Bastian actively shares content highlighting his role at Delta,' the authors wrote, noting his 44,200 followers as well as Delta's strong ranking on the workplace site Glassdoor.

Bastian launched an Instagram presence last week, and his words about Delta's business strategy and employee culture are frequently highlighted on Delta News Hub, the company's online news site.

Bastian's LinkedIn posts frequently pay tribute to employees. Earlier this month he wrote, 'The secret sauce to building - and sustaining - Delta Air Lines' trusted consumer brand has always been our people, driven by our values and rooted in our strong culture.'

The survey results cited the importance of a CEO setting their company's vision through digital communications as well as setting their organization's moral tone. Bastian's recent LinkedIn posts focused on such subjects as Delta's commitment to supporting Pride Month, military veterans and environmental sustainability.

After a recent mass shooting, Bastian posted, 'Now more than ever I believe that our strength lies in our shared humanity. When we choose to rise up; to come together in solidarity and empathy, there is no amount of hate or hurt in the world that can defeat us.'

About the Connected Leadership Survey

The Connected Leadership Survey was conducted by Brunswick Insight. The employees surveyed (n=2,047 in United States, n=2,000 in United Kingdom) were individuals who are full-time or part-time employees for a private company with over 1,000 employees. The margin of error is +/- 2% and data was collected from March 20 to April 17, 2019. The financial readers surveyed (n=405 in United States, n=400 in United Kingdom) were members of the public that regularly read at least two financial news publications.