Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines Inc.    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Digital-savvy CEO: Delta's Ed Bastian among top 10 Most Connected Leaders (Article)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 02:34pm EDT
Bastian rated among top CEOs for using digital and social media to communicate about Delta.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian is ranked among the top business leaders in using digital and social media to communicate about the company's culture, values and strategy, according to the new Connected Leadership Survey.

Released Tuesday, the survey ranks the top 100 Connected Leaders on dozens of factors that make up a CEO's digital presence across major social media channels as well as their presence on other widely used digital platforms, such as Wikipedia and corporate websites. The survey was developed by the corporate advisory firm Brunswick Group.

The success of Bastian's LinkedIn Influencer page, launched in 2016, was cited by the survey's authors. 'Bastian actively shares content highlighting his role at Delta,' the authors wrote, noting his 44,200 followers as well as Delta's strong ranking on the workplace site Glassdoor.

Bastian launched an Instagram presence last week, and his words about Delta's business strategy and employee culture are frequently highlighted on Delta News Hub, the company's online news site.

Bastian's LinkedIn posts frequently pay tribute to employees. Earlier this month he wrote, 'The secret sauce to building - and sustaining - Delta Air Lines' trusted consumer brand has always been our people, driven by our values and rooted in our strong culture.'

The survey results cited the importance of a CEO setting their company's vision through digital communications as well as setting their organization's moral tone. Bastian's recent LinkedIn posts focused on such subjects as Delta's commitment to supporting Pride Month, military veterans and environmental sustainability.

After a recent mass shooting, Bastian posted, 'Now more than ever I believe that our strength lies in our shared humanity. When we choose to rise up; to come together in solidarity and empathy, there is no amount of hate or hurt in the world that can defeat us.'

About the Connected Leadership Survey

The Connected Leadership Survey was conducted by Brunswick Insight. The employees surveyed (n=2,047 in United States, n=2,000 in United Kingdom) were individuals who are full-time or part-time employees for a private company with over 1,000 employees. The margin of error is +/- 2% and data was collected from March 20 to April 17, 2019. The financial readers surveyed (n=405 in United States, n=400 in United Kingdom) were members of the public that regularly read at least two financial news publications.

English
Related Topics
Related topics

Follow

Delta News Hub

Sign up for email alerts

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 18:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES INC.
02:34pDIGITAL-SAVVY CEO : Delta's Ed Bastian among top 10 Most Connected Leaders (Arti..
PU
01:59pDELTA AIR LINES : Foundation donates to 4 charitable organizations to honor Atla..
PU
01:52aAir France KLM's May passenger numbers rose 3.3% from last year
RE
06/10DELTA AIR LINES : launches service between Twin Cities and Mexico City (Article)
PU
06/05U.S. cruise operators stop sailing to Cuba, travelers vent anger online
RE
06/05DELTA AIR LINES : honored to fly veterans to 75th D-Day festivities in France (A..
PU
06/05DELTA AIR LINES : Celebrating a decade of leading travel between North America a..
AQ
06/04American Airlines top executives buy company shares worth $2.4 million
RE
06/04DELTA AIR LINES : Form3
PU
06/04DELTA AIR LINES : Celebrating a decade of leading travel between North America a..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 694 M
EBIT 2019 6 262 M
Net income 2019 4 393 M
Debt 2019 8 589 M
Yield 2019 2,72%
P/E ratio 2019 8,13
P/E ratio 2020 7,75
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
Capitalization 36 051 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 66,4 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES INC.9.68%34 107
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-1.27%20 450
AIR CHINA LTD.12.57%16 844
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-1.16%12 778
ANA HOLDINGS INC-3.82%11 799
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY5.12%11 478
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About