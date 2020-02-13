Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines Inc.    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JFK Airport's Busiest Terminal to Undergo $3.8 Billion Expansion -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 07:19pm EST

By Paul Berger

The owner of New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport approved the $3.8 billion expansion of its busiest terminal.

Board members of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, at a meeting in lower Manhattan on Thursday, voted in favor of a lease amendment allowing the private operator of Terminal 4 to proceed with the modernization and expansion plan.

Terminal 4 handled 22 million passengers last year, making it one of the busiest entry points into the U.S.

The agreement with the terminal's operator is the last in a series of deals the Port Authority, a bistate agency, has struck with airlines and private terminal operators at JFK.

The deals are part of a planned $13 billion overhaul of the airport's roadways, taxiways and terminals, championed by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Mr. Cuomo's top appointee to the bistate agency, Port Authority executive director Rick Cotton, noted Thursday that JFK scores low marks in virtually every passenger survey ranking.

The Port Authority has set aside $1 billion toward overhauling the airport's central infrastructure. Private firms are expected to cover the remaining costs.

Roel Huinink, chief executive of the company operating Terminal 4, said in an interview that initially his firm had more ambitious expansion plans that would have extended the terminal across the south side of the airport.

But the company, JFK International Air Terminal, lost out in 2018 to neighboring Terminal 1 in a competition for land at the 5,000-acre airport.

Instead, Terminal 4 is embarking on a more modest expansion and renovation of what is currently the airport's most modern terminal.

Beginning this fall, the firm will overhaul Terminal 4's roadways and its main terminal building, revamp its retail and dining areas and extend its eastern concourse, adding 16 new gates. The expansion will allow Delta Air Lines Inc., a minority stakeholder in the company, to consolidate all of its services into the terminal.

"Sometimes you have to take your loss and find new opportunities," Mr. Huinink said. "And I think we did."

The airport's six current terminals are each run by a different airline or private operator. By the time the overhaul is complete, around 2025, the airport is expected to have four expanded terminals. The Port Authority says the new terminals will be easier to navigate and will provide an improved passenger experience. Mr. Cotton has previously promised to transform JFK into a destination unto itself.

Terminal 4, which opened in 2001, served more than one-third of JFK's 60 million passengers last year.

In 2023, it must absorb more than 5 million additional passengers when Delta moves out of Terminal 2 to make way for its demolition pending the eastward expansion of Terminal 1.

JFK International Air Terminal is a joint venture led by a U.S. affiliate of Amsterdam-based Royal Schiphol Group. The terminal serves 33 airlines, including Air France-KLM, Emirates Airline and El Al Israel Airlines.

Mr. Huinink said the firm will add extra gates by more than doubling the length of its eastern concourse to 1,900 feet. He said that moving all of Delta's operations into one terminal will make connecting between flights, including on partner airlines, easier.

Write to Paul Berger at Paul.Berger@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 0.61% 9.6 Real-time Quote.-3.85%
DELTA AIR LINES INC. -0.57% 59.13 Delayed Quote.1.69%
EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD -2.33% 88 Delayed Quote.-4.88%
EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS) 0.11% 3.7148 End-of-day quote.-3.98%
NEW YORK COTTON 0.40% 68.58 End-of-day quote.-0.78%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 3
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES INC.
07:19pJFK Airport's Busiest Terminal to Undergo $3.8 Billion Expansion
DJ
07:19pJFK Airport's Busiest Terminal to Undergo $3.8 Billion Expansion -- Update
DJ
05:27pJFK Airport's Busiest Terminal to Undergo $3.8 Billion Expansion
DJ
06:06aDELTA AIR LINES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
02/12Dow Closes at Record as Coronavirus Worries Abate
DJ
02/12DELTA AIR LINES : Major Terminal 4 redevelopment announced for JFK International..
AQ
02/11Virus fears, China diplomacy loom over Singapore Airshow
RE
02/10DELTA AIR LINES : builds employee diversity and inclusion strength during 'Day o..
PU
02/10DELTA AIR LINES : Form4
PU
02/07DELTA AIR LINES : Form4
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 48 770 M
EBIT 2020 6 402 M
Net income 2020 4 647 M
Debt 2020 9 657 M
Yield 2020 2,82%
P/E ratio 2020 8,03x
P/E ratio 2021 7,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
EV / Sales2021 0,93x
Capitalization 38 100 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 70,20  $
Last Close Price 59,13  $
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES INC.1.69%38 319
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-6.69%20 800
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC7.83%18 676
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA2.37%16 480
AIR CHINA LIMITED-15.38%15 551
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-4.44%13 246
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group