Meet the family behind Delta's Global Build: Brazilian mother of 3 helps build new home with Habitat for Humanity (Video)

Meet the family behind Delta's Global Build: Brazilian mother of 3 helps build new home with Habitat for Humanity

By Arielle Berlinsky · posted March 27, 2019

'It's very difficult paying rent while trying to build a house. You can't afford land. You can't build anything. And when I have some extra money, I need to spend it on medications - on diapers,' said Sloane.

Sloane and Josemar live in Recife, Brazil with their three children, two of which are on the autism spectrum. The two have dreamed to have a home that can be adapted for their children's unique needs. In the 2019 Delta Global Build​, Sloan worked alongside Delta employees and Habitat for Humanity to bring that dream to fruition.

The partnership between Habitat and Delta continues to help families have a place where they can claim, 'This is mine. This is theirs.'

The Global Build team volunteered to create six safe and affordable homes for deserving families like Sloane's. The team consisted of 12 employees from GOL Airlines, 4 from Santander Bank as well as over 50 Delta employees and retirees.

In total, Delta people have built or rehabilitated 270 homes in 13 different countries with Habitat for Humanity.