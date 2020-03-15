Our Commitment Remains: Your Update from Ed Bastian

We are in unprecedented times. With the ongoing spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and the incredible speed at which things are changing around us, we are continually adapting our operations and business. With recent reductions in our flight schedule, I personally want to ensure that every member of our Delta family is informed on an ongoing basis, including you.

As an airline, we have faced many challenges and each has made us better prepared for a situation like this. Caring for you continues to be our top priority, and our people are working tirelessly across the globe, taking every precaution to make sure that when you are ready to travel, Delta is here for you.

We are working around the clock to:

Protect you and your loved ones when you fly. You have my promise that our team is going above and beyond the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization to ensure your safety. We are building on an ever-present focus on cleanliness and continually assessing ways to enhance your safety throughout the travel experience. This includes disinfecting check-in kiosks regularly, more frequently cleaning and disinfecting gate areas, and doubling down on our regular aircraft cleaning. We've added a fogging process to disinfect most transoceanic flights and are quickly securing more equipment to expand fogging to even more flights. As always, in-flight air is filtered through Delta's state-of-the-art circulation system with HEPA filtration. Here is a comprehensive look at the work we are doing to protect you.

You have my promise that our team is going above and beyond the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization to ensure your safety. We are building on an ever-present focus on cleanliness and continually assessing ways to enhance your safety throughout the travel experience. This includes disinfecting check-in kiosks regularly, more frequently cleaning and disinfecting gate areas, and doubling down on our regular aircraft cleaning. We've added a fogging process to disinfect most transoceanic flights and are quickly securing more equipment to expand fogging to even more flights. As always, in-flight air is filtered through Delta's state-of-the-art circulation system with HEPA filtration. Here is a comprehensive look at the work we are doing to protect you. Make it easier to adjust travel plans. We know customers trying to contact us are experiencing extremely long wait times, and we continue to do everything possible to address your needs as we work through a solution. Our teams are currently focused on helping customers whose travel is scheduled within the next 72 hours. If your travel is further out, you may cancel or change your flight anytime before your travel date using My Trips on Delta.com. To allow even more flexibility, any Delta ticket expiring in March or April is being extended to enable rebooking and travel until Dec. 31, 2020. Whenever your travel may be, rest assured that all changes will be processed and applicable credits will be issued; if you don't take your flight, your ticket number automatically becomes an unused eCredit within 24 hours. We promise to resolve your issues and sincerely appreciate your patience.

We know customers trying to contact us are experiencing extremely long wait times, and we continue to do everything possible to address your needs as we work through a solution. Our teams are currently focused on helping customers whose travel is scheduled within the next 72 hours. If your travel is further out, you may cancel or change your flight anytime before your travel date using My Trips on Delta.com. To allow even more flexibility, any Delta ticket expiring in March or April is being extended to enable rebooking and travel until Dec. 31, 2020. Whenever your travel may be, rest assured that all changes will be processed and applicable credits will be issued; if you don't take your flight, your ticket number automatically becomes an unused eCredit within 24 hours. We promise to resolve your issues and sincerely appreciate your patience. Address your SkyMiles® Medallion® Status questions. We're grateful for the loyalty of millions of customers who choose to fly with Delta each year, and I know some of you have questions regarding Medallion® Status and promotions. Please know that we hear you and understand your concerns. Right now, we are 100 percent focused on helping our customers with immediate flight needs. As soon as we get through this critical time, we will address questions about what we are doing to help ensure you can continue to enjoy Status and benefits when you fly now and in the future.

While we are reducing our flight schedule, we know the ability to travel remains essential. Many of you have reached out to Delta to express your support for our people - it means so much to me and our Delta family, and I thank you deeply for your care.

I want to reiterate my commitment and that of the world's best airline professionals to safely connect you to the places and people who mean the most to you. We appreciate your loyalty and never take it for granted.



Sincerely,

Ed Bastian

CEO