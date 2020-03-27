Log in
DELTA AIR LINES INC.

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
Schedule update: Where Delta is flying in April

03/27/2020

In response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Delta is continuing to make adjustments to scheduled service systemwide based on CDC guidelines, government travel restrictions and reduced customer demand.

Here's a snapshot of where you can find Delta flying in April. This does not include most continental U.S. service. This schedule, including routes and frequency, remains subject to change due to the evolving nature of COVID-19.

A list of specific service suspensions and reductions can be found here.

TRANS-ATLANTIC

After significantly reducing service from the U.S. to most of Europe and the U.K., Delta will operate one daily flight to the following destinations:

  • Atlanta to Amsterdam
  • Atlanta to London-Heathrow
  • Detroit to Amsterdam

TRANS-PACIFIC

Delta will operate the following schedule to the Asia-Pacific region:

  • Atlanta to Tokyo-Haneda (up to five times per week)
  • Detroit to Tokyo-Haneda (up to six times per week)
  • Detroit to Seoul-Incheon (up to five times per week)
  • Honolulu to Tokyo-Haneda (reduced service)
  • Honolulu to Nagoya (reduced service)
  • Honolulu to Osaka (reduced service)
  • Seattle to Tokyo-Haneda (up to seven times per week)
  • Seattle to Seoul-Incheon (up to five times per week)

CENTRAL AND SOUTH AMERICA

Following suspensions in response to government travel restrictions, Delta will operate one daily flight to São Paulo, Brazil, only:

  • Atlanta to São Paulo

CARIBBEAN

Following suspensions in response to government travel restrictions, Delta will continue service primarily to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic:

  • Atlanta to San Juan (daily operation)
  • Atlanta to St. Thomas (effective April 24)
  • New York-JFK to San Juan (daily operation)
  • New York-JFK to Santiago (daily operation)
  • New York-JFK to Santo Domingo (daily operation)

MEXICO

Delta will continue to operate to Mexico on the following reduced schedule:

  • Atlanta to Cancun (daily operation)
  • Atlanta to Mexico City (daily operation)
  • Los Angeles to Los Cabos (less than daily operation)
  • Los Angeles to Puerto Vallarta (less than daily operation)
  • Salt Lake City to Cancun (daily operation)
  • Salt Lake City to Mexico City (less than daily operation)

CANADA

Following recent suspensions, Delta will continue to operate to Canada on the following reduced schedule:

  • Atlanta to Toronto (one daily flight)
  • Detroit to Montreal (two daily flights)
  • Detroit to Ottawa (one daily flight)
  • Detroit to Toronto (two daily flights)
  • Minneapolis to Calgary (one daily flight)
  • Minneapolis to Edmonton (one daily flight)
  • Minneapolis to Saskatoon (one daily flight)
  • Minneapolis to Winnipeg (one daily flight)
  • New York-JFK to Montreal (one daily flight)
  • New York-JFK to Toronto (one daily flight)
  • Seattle to Vancouver (two daily flights)

Providing a Safe and Clean Environment

Delta's highest priority is to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees. The airline is frequently disinfecting check-in kiosks, ticket counters, gate areas, jet bridges, and more. More information on our cleaning procedures can be found here. 

Caring For You Onboard

Delta is responding to customer and crew feedbackby temporarily moving to essential food and beverage offerings on board, while also adjusting in-flight service processes on all U.S. domestic and short-haul international flights, all to reduce the number of physical touch points in flight. Similar steps are being taken on the ground in Delta Sky Clubs, and we are evaluating adjustments for long-haul international flying. More information can be found here.

Download the Fly Delta app

The Fly Delta app gives customers the power to book, change or cancel flights, access boarding passes, and get the latest flight notifications in the palm of their hand - no matter where their ticket was booked. It's also a helpful tool for customers stay in the know about flight and schedule changes - providing customers with all COVID-19 updates. Learn more.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 22:17:01 UTC
