Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines Inc.    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tropical Storm Barry: Lend a helping hand through the American Red Cross (Article)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/13/2019 | 05:00pm EDT

• Support the people of the Gulf Coast and Mississippi Valley with donations to the American Red Cross
• Customers are also able to donate through SkyWish

When disaster strikes, Delta's help provides support to communities in need through the American Red Cross. As Tropical Storm Barry batters the Gulf Coast and Mississippi Valley with 65 mph winds and torrential rainfall expecting to cause massive flooding, the American Red Cross is responding with help.

Customers can donate directly to the disaster relief of Tropical Storm Barry through a Delta microsite. Customers are also able to donate to the American Red Cross through SkyWish, the charitable arm of Delta's SkyMiles frequent flyer program. It allows Delta and its SkyMiles members to donate miles to charitable organizations worldwide.

Delta's support helps the American Red Cross provide food, shelter and cleanup to those in need. The airline supports as an Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) member at the $1 million level, allowing the organization to be strategic and ready in disaster response.

'Supporting the American Red Cross allows Delta and our employees and customers to help those who are affected by crisis around the world,' said Tad Hutcheson, Managing Director - Community Engagement. 'As a global airline, we are committed to investing in our local communities, lending a helping hand when it's needed most and partnering with organizations who are involved with disaster relief year round.'

The American Red Cross is Delta's longest-standing nonprofit partner, which has allowed the company, its employees and customers to help people in need for almost 80 years. In addition to ADGP funding, employees participate in corporate blood drives throughout the year, making Delta the largest corporate sponsor of blood donations to the American Red Cross with 13,064 pints in FY19 (YE 6/30).

The American Red Cross is the U.S.' premier provider of disaster relief, blood, health and safety services. The organization provides 24-hour support to members of the military, veterans and their families at home and around the world, and trains millions of people in first aid, water safety and other lifesaving skills. Learn more at redcross.org.

English

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 13 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2019 20:59:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES INC.
06:10pDELTA AIR LINES : Gulf Coast flight schedule beginning recovery as Barry weakens..
PU
05:00pTROPICAL STORM BARRY : Lend a helping hand through the American Red Cross (Artic..
PU
12:35pDELTA AIR LINES : New Orleans, Baton Rouge flights cancelled as Hurricane Barry ..
PU
10:49aDELTA AIR LINES : New Orleans, Baton Rouge flights cancelled as Tropical Storm B..
PU
07/12DELTA AIR LINES : flies Washington D.C. population in single day (Article)
PU
07/12DELTA AIR LINES : gives nod to young fliers with family friendly augmented reali..
PU
07/12DELTA AIR LINES : Biofuels and carbon offsets power Delta's first carbon-neutral..
PU
07/12Italy's economy minister hopes Atlantia will buy stake in Alitalia
RE
07/11DELTA AIR LINES : Form10-Q
PU
07/11CVS, Delta Air Lines rise; Fastenal, Grubhub fall
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 46 940 M
EBIT 2019 6 583 M
Net income 2019 4 629 M
Debt 2019 9 788 M
Yield 2019 2,58%
P/E ratio 2019 8,74x
P/E ratio 2020 8,42x
EV / Sales2019 1,06x
EV / Sales2020 0,96x
Capitalization 39 937 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 69,6  $
Last Close Price 61,7  $
Spread / Highest target 46,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES INC.23.55%39 384
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC8.96%23 545
AIR CHINA LTD.19.90%17 816
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-5.58%12 906
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY12.05%11 807
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.26.95%11 334
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About