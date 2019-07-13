Tropical Storm Barry: Lend a helping hand through the American Red Cross (Article)

• Support the people of the Gulf Coast and Mississippi Valley with donations to the American Red Cross

• Customers are also able to donate through SkyWish

When disaster strikes, Delta's help provides support to communities in need through the American Red Cross. As Tropical Storm Barry batters the Gulf Coast and Mississippi Valley with 65 mph winds and torrential rainfall expecting to cause massive flooding, the American Red Cross is responding with help.

Customers can donate directly to the disaster relief of Tropical Storm Barry through a Delta microsite. Customers are also able to donate to the American Red Cross through SkyWish, the charitable arm of Delta's SkyMiles frequent flyer program. It allows Delta and its SkyMiles members to donate miles to charitable organizations worldwide.

Delta's support helps the American Red Cross provide food, shelter and cleanup to those in need. The airline supports as an Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) member at the $1 million level, allowing the organization to be strategic and ready in disaster response.

'Supporting the American Red Cross allows Delta and our employees and customers to help those who are affected by crisis around the world,' said Tad Hutcheson, Managing Director - Community Engagement. 'As a global airline, we are committed to investing in our local communities, lending a helping hand when it's needed most and partnering with organizations who are involved with disaster relief year round.'

The American Red Cross is Delta's longest-standing nonprofit partner, which has allowed the company, its employees and customers to help people in need for almost 80 years. In addition to ADGP funding, employees participate in corporate blood drives throughout the year, making Delta the largest corporate sponsor of blood donations to the American Red Cross with 13,064 pints in FY19 (YE 6/30).

The American Red Cross is the U.S.' premier provider of disaster relief, blood, health and safety services. The organization provides 24-hour support to members of the military, veterans and their families at home and around the world, and trains millions of people in first aid, water safety and other lifesaving skills. Learn more at redcross.org.