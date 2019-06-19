UPDATED: Delta teams work to address technical issue, delays expected (Article)

We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience they are experiencing while we quickly work to address a technical issue impacting some of our applications, including customers' ability to book, check in and board. Flights are continuing to depart, albeit at a slower pace than normal and some flights are delayed as a result. Delta is slowing flights into our busiest hub in Atlanta to reduce congestion.

6 p.m. update:

Delta is working quickly to address a technical issue impacting some of our applications including customers' ability to book, check in and board. Some delays are expected. We apologize to customers for any inconvenience.