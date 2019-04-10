Log in
Salt Life Named Ron Jon Surf Shop's 2018 Lifestyle/Surf Vendor of the Year

04/10/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, today announced that Salt Life, LLC, its wholly-owned subsidiary, has been named Ron Jon Surf Shop’s Lifestyle/Surf Vendor of the Year for 2018.

“This award represents the highest compliment a vendor can receive from its customer and we are truly honored to accept it,” said Jeff Stillwell, President of Delta Apparel’s Salt Life Group.  “We believe it speaks not only to our product offerings and sales growth, but also to our overall approach to serving our customers. We appreciate our long-standing, productive relationship with Ron Jon Surf Shop and are pleased to have the opportunity to continue to grow our businesses together.”

About Salt Life
Salt Life is an authentic, aspirational and lifestyle brand that embraces those who love the ocean and everything associated with living the “Salt Life.” Founded in 2003 by four avid watermen from Jacksonville Beach, Florida, the Salt Life brand has widespread appeal with ocean enthusiasts worldwide. From fishing, diving and surfing, to beach fun and sun-soaked relaxation, the Salt Life brand says, “I live the Salt Life.” Numerous professional athletes, sportsmen and other ambassadors in the fishing, surfing, diving, rock, pop and country music worlds have an alliance with the brand through cross-marketing partnerships (https://www.saltlife.com/athletes/). The brand is visible in areas across the media, sports and popular culture landscapes, including music videos, national tour sponsorships, fishing and outdoors-related television shows, professional auto-racing events, and Salt Life’s popular YouTube channel. From its first merchandise offerings in 2006, Salt Life has grown with distribution in surf shops, specialty stores, department stores and sporting goods retailers. Salt Life products are also available to consumers at www.saltlife.com and at Salt Life’s various branded retail stores, including locations in Huntington Beach and San Clemente, California, Daytona Beach and Tampa, Florida, and Columbus, Georgia. The brand’s flagship store is located in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, where the term “Salt Life” was coined over 15 years ago.

About Delta Apparel, Inc.

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, Salt Life, LLC, M. J. Soffe, LLC, and DTG2Go, LLC, is an international design, marketing, manufacturing, and sourcing company that features a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel and related accessory products.  The Company sells casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and distribution tiers, including department stores, mid and mass channels, e-retailers, sporting goods and outdoor retailers, independent and specialty stores, and the U.S. military.  The Company’s products are also made available direct-to-consumer at its branded retail stores and on its websites at www.saltlife.com, www.coastapparel.com, www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com.  The Company’s operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 8,100 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com.

About Ron Jon Surf Shop
Headquartered in Cocoa Beach, Florida, Ron Jon Surf Shop currently operates stores throughout Florida and in other locations along the eastern seaboard including Ocean City, Maryland, Orange Beach, Alabama, two locations in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and its original location in Ship Bottom, New Jersey.  As a recognized worldwide icon for the surf and beach lifestyle, Ron Jon’s flagship 52,000-square foot Cocoa Beach, Florida store is the world’s largest surf shop and is open 24-hours-a-day, 365-days-a-year. Along with surfboards, skateboards and home decor, Ron Jon carries all of the beach essentials needed to have fun in the sun and features a wide assortment of surfwear, swimwear, sunglasses, hats, footwear and many other items perfectly suited for the casual beach lifestyle, including its own line of apparel as well as merchandise from surf culture and lifestyle brands such as Salt Life. Ron Jon also has licensed stores in several airports and abroad in Cozumel, Mexico and Turks & Caicos.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties.  Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated or forecasted results, including, but not limited to, the factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Except as may be required by law, Delta Apparel, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Company Contact:                                   
Deborah Merrill
Chief Financial Officer
(864) 232-5200 x6620

Investor Relations and Media Contact:
ICR, Inc.

Investors:
Tom Filandro, 646-277-1235

Media:
Jessica Liddell, 203-682-8208 / DLAPR@icrinc.com 

Delta Apparel, Inc. logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
