Salt Life Reopens Branded Retail Stores

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, today announced the reopening of its Salt Life branded retail stores in Georgia, Florida and South Carolina. The Company also announced the reopening of two COAST stores in Greenville, South Carolina.



“Since our stores closed on March 18, 2020, we have been thrilled to see the continued strong support of our Salt Life brand with consumers meaningfully accelerating their engagement through our online channel, driving terrific growth despite the challenging environment. I want to thank everyone for their loyalty and support for the brand, and especially to our Salt Life team members for their unwavering dedication during these past several weeks,” Salt Life Group President, Jeff Stillwell, said.

Stillwell continued, “While we are excited to reopen our stores, our top priority remains the health and well-being of our customers, employees and the communities we serve, and we are committed to ensuring a safe, healthy and comfortable store environment for everyone. While shopping experiences may look a little different as a result, we believe we are taking the necessary measures to reopen in a responsible manner, and we look forward to serving consumers in-person once again.”

In accordance with the local and state guidelines, and adhering to all health and safety protocols, Salt Life began to reopen its branded doors to shoppers beginning on April 21, 2020, with its newest retail location in Charleston, SC. Since then, the Company has once again opened its retail doors in Columbus, Georgia and its six locations in Florida, which are located in Jacksonville Beach, Tampa, Destin, Key West, Orlando, and Daytona Beach.

Stillwell continued, “Following the initial grand opening for our Salt Life store in Destin, Florida, in early March, we watched as that location quickly became the highest volume store among all of our Florida retail outlets. We anticipate continued success with the Destin store, along with all of our other Salt Life branded doors.”

In an effort to ensure the safety and well-being of customers and team members, Salt Life has implemented multiple protocols to further reinforce the Company’s current policies and procedures, including:

Social Distancing – Each Salt Life store will abide by social distancing, with staff keeping a six-foot distance between them and others. Additionally, occupancy will be limited to 5 to 15 customers, depending on the square footage of each store.



– Each Salt Life store will abide by social distancing, with staff keeping a six-foot distance between them and others. Additionally, occupancy will be limited to 5 to 15 customers, depending on the square footage of each store. Face Coverings – All staff has been provided with face masks to be worn on their shifts. Salt Life encourages all customers to wear face coverings while shopping within the stores.



– All staff has been provided with face masks to be worn on their shifts. Salt Life encourages all customers to wear face coverings while shopping within the stores. Enhanced Cleaning & Sanitation Protocols – In alignment with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Company is enhancing its cleaning and disinfection procedures. Employees will clean and disinfect frequently touched areas every hour, in addition to daily cleaning protocols. Hand sanitizing stations have also been installed throughout the store.

Additionally, in an effort to provide customers with a stress-free shopping experience, Salt Life has implemented flexible returns and exchanges. As a result of the temporary closures from the COVID-19 pandemic, Salt Life stores will accept returns within 30 days of reopening on purchases made between February 1, 2020 and March 18, 2020, with the original sales receipt or online purchase receipt.

About Salt Life

Salt Life is an authentic, aspirational and lifestyle brand that embraces those who love the ocean and everything associated with living the “Salt Life.” Founded in 2003 by four avid watermen from Jacksonville Beach, Florida, the Salt Life brand has widespread appeal with ocean enthusiasts worldwide. From fishing, diving and surfing, to beach fun and sun-soaked relaxation, the Salt Life brand says, “I live the Salt Life.” Numerous professional athletes, sportsmen and other ambassadors in the fishing, surfing, diving, rock, pop and country music worlds have an alliance with the brand through cross-marketing partnerships. The brand is visible in areas across the media, sports and popular culture landscapes, including music videos, national tour sponsorships, fishing and outdoors-related television shows, professional auto-racing events, and Salt Life’s popular YouTube channel. From its first merchandise offerings in 2006, Salt Life has grown with distribution in surf shops, specialty stores, department stores and sporting goods retailers. Salt Life products are also available to consumers at www.saltlife.com and at Salt Life’s various branded retail stores, including locations in Huntington Beach and San Clemente, California; Daytona Beach, Tampa, Orlando, Key West, and Destin, Florida; Columbus, Georgia; and Charleston, South Carolina. The brand’s flagship store is located in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, where the term “Salt Life” was coined over 15 years ago.

About Delta Apparel, Inc.

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, DTG2Go, LLC, Salt Life, LLC, and M.J. Soffe, LLC, is a vertically-integrated, international apparel company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products under the primary brands of Salt Life®, COAST®, Soffe®, and Delta. The Company is a market leader in the direct-to-garment digital print and fulfillment industry, bringing DTG2Go technology and innovation to the supply chain of its customers. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and tiers, including outdoor and sporting goods retailers, independent and specialty stores, better department stores and mid-tier retailers, mass merchants and e-retailers, the U.S. military, and through its business-to-business e-commerce sites. The Company’s products are also made available direct-to-consumer at its branded retail stores and on its websites at www.saltlife.com , www.coastapparel.com , www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com as well as through its branded retail stores. The Company’s operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 8,400 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com .

