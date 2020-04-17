Log in
Delta Drone : GEODIS and DELTA DRONE launch “CountBot,” an innovative warehouse-inventory solution

04/17/2020 | 04:31am EDT

GEODIS and DELTA DRONE launch “CountBot,”
an innovative warehouse-inventory solution

Dardilly and Levallois-Perret, 16 April 2020

A very innovative solution, “CountBot” is a stabilized automated system that includes a drone and is able to do inventory and inventory control. Inventory can be done in real time, without human intervention other than a supervising operator and without any special equipment.

“CountBot” is the result of over three years of R&D and testing to create a reliable automated inventory service that does not require any additional stationary equipment inside the warehouse and is totally safe, protecting both people and property.

Built by both DELTA DRONE, specialized in civilian drones for professional use, and GEODIS, international leader in transport and logistics, this new service revolutionizes warehouse inventory: “Inventory is a time-consuming activity and can be risky for humans, requiring operations to be shut down and the rental of personnel lifts. With “CountBot,” inventory can now be carried out quickly, automatically and safely,” explains Romain Cauvet, Director of Engineering, Supply Chain division, GEODIS.

In terms of performance, the first assignments performed in real time, in a 10 000 m2 warehouse, allow us to estimate inventory time at under three hours instead of the one to two days it used to take.

The solution combines a robot, a telescopic mast that can reach up to 10 meters and a drone that ensures the stability and therefore the quality of the images collected. It has been the subject of several patent applications.

16 high-resolution cameras are positioned along the mast. The unit moves automatically through the aisles, following trajectories entered beforehand in the robot’s memory thanks to an initial full mapping of the site. As it moves, the cameras photograph the pallet barcodes end detect anomalies, if any. All the data are then reported to the WMS (Warehouse Management System).

From an operational and commercial standpoint, the partners plan to deploy the solution progressively to many warehouses throughout the world, whether or not they are GEODIS warehouses. In Europe, sales of the systems will benefit from the support and existing network of Ott Ventures, Delta Drone’s new reference shareholder, representing close to five million square meters in warehouse space and industrial sites located in various countries, in particular, the Czech Republic, Germany, the Netherlands and Russia.

About GEODIS – www.geodis.com
GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its passion and commitment to helping clients
overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS’ growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight
Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled with the company’s truly
global reach thanks to a direct presence in 67 countries, and a global network spanning 120 countries, translates
in top business rankings, #1 in France, #4 in Europe and #7 worldwide. In 2019, GEODIS accounted for over
41,000 employees globally and generated €8.2 billion in sales.

About Delta Drone: The Delta Drone Group is an international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It provides a range of professional solutions specifically designed for targeted sectors, as well as a complete selection of related services.
Delta Drone is listed on Euronext Growth Paris – ISIN code: FR0011522168
Also listed on Euronext Growth 33 443 695 BSA Y – ISIN code: FR 0013400991

www.deltadrone.com

Contacts:

   
Jérôme GacoinLouise Caetano
+33 1 75 77 54 65+33 1 55 02 15 13
jgacoin@aelium.frl.caetano@open2europe.com

 

Sarah Ousahla
+33 1 55 02 15 31
s.ousahla@open2europe.com

 

Claire Vaas
GEODIS – Communications Department
+33 6 99 38 88 34
claire.vaas@geodis.com



Attachment

