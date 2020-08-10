Log in
Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues for July 2020 Totaled NT$25,782 Million

08/10/2020
Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for July 2020 totaled NT$25,782 million, representing an 8 percent increase as compared to NT$23,813 million for June 2020 and a 4 percent increase as compared to NT$24,733 million for July 2019. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to July in 2020 were NT$152,155 million, a 0.04 percent decrease as compared to NT$152,210 million for the same period in 2019.

Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for July 2020:
Power Electronics

55%

Infrastructure

31%

Automation

14%

Others

0%


* The figures have not been audited.
Disclaimer

Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 06:38:11 UTC
