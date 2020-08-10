Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues for July 2020 Totaled NT$25,782 Million
08/10/2020 | 02:39am EDT
Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for July 2020 totaled NT$25,782 million, representing an 8 percent increase as compared to NT$23,813 million for June 2020 and a 4 percent increase as compared to NT$24,733 million for July 2019. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to July in 2020 were NT$152,155 million, a 0.04 percent decrease as compared to NT$152,210 million for the same period in 2019.
Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for July 2020:
