DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PCL
Delta Electronics Thailand PCL : December 25, 2018Delta Wins Prime Minister's Industry Award 2018 in New Award Categories

12/25/2018 | 04:15am CET

December 25, 2018

Delta Wins Prime Minister's Industry Award 2018 in New Award Categories

Bangkok, Thailand, December 20, 2018 - Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. won the Prime Minister's Industry Award 2018 in the two new award categories: Potential Industry and the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). H.E. General Prayut Chan-o-cha the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand presented the awards to Mr. Hsieh Shen-yen, Delta President, and Mr. Anusorn Muttaraid, Delta Executive Director.

Since 1981, the Ministry of Industry selects outstanding industrial enterprises for the Prime Minister's Industry Award to boost development and set role models for excellence in Thailand's industry. The award aims to encourage companies to follow the award winner's creative efforts and commitment to national industrial development.

This year the award comprises eight categories: Productivity, Environmental Quality Conservation, Safety Management, Quality Management, Energy Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management and two new categories: Potential Industry and CSR. The Potential Industry category recognizes companies creating a driving force propelling Thailand's industry to its potential as outlined in the government's 10 S-curve targets. The CSR category supports environment-friendly and socially responsible efforts among factories to prepare Thailand's industrial sector for ISO 26000: Social Responsibility.
This is the fifth year for Delta to win the Prime Minister's Industry Award. The company has won the award in many categories including Productivity, Quality Management and Energy Management in 1995, 2010, 2011 and 2012. In 2012, Delta won the Prime Minister's Best Industry Award which is the highest honor above all other Prime Minister's Industry Award categories. Delta's many awards throughout the years recognize the company's continual improvement and commitment to Thailand's industrial development.

As a SET-listed company, Delta provides value-add to stakeholders as it delivers on its brand promise: Smarter. Greener. Together. Prime Minister's Industry Award 2018 recognizes Delta's strong position in industries of the future and leadership in sustainable development.

Disclaimer

Delta Electronics (Thailand) pcl published this content on 25 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2018 03:14:03 UTC
