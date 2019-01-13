Delta Electronics Thailand PCL : January 14, 2019Delta Thailand Participates in UN COP24 Katowice 2018

January 14, 2019

Delta Thailand Participates in UN COP24 Katowice 2018

Katowice, Poland, December 2-15, 2018 - Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. participated in the 24th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) also known as COP24 Katowice 2018. The UN COP climate summits are global conferences for countries to negotiate action for climate policy. The conference agreed on rules to implement the 2015 Paris Agreement, which will come into force in 2020.

Delta Thailand joined among the approximately 20,000 attendees from 190 countries who took part in the event including politicians, representatives of non-governmental organizations, scientists and the business sector. Ms. Ophilia Kuo, Delta Secretary to Sustainability Development (SD) Committee, attended as a representative of Delta Thailand. Ms. Kuo joined conferences and workshops on the latest global developments on climate change mitigation and progress towards the goal to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius. In addition, Delta Thailand joined the booth of its business associate Delta Electronics Inc. as one of the leading firms developing solutions and leveraging best practices to reduce the impact of global warming.

As a global citizen, Delta welcomes participation at international climate platforms as it commits to the UN SDG17-partnership for the goals. The Delta SD Committee will incorporate the latest data and technology for the company's SD strategy and environmental activity development. Delta's motto: Smarter. Greener. Together. Underpins its successful implementation of green building solutions and its sustainable development strategy.