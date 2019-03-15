Delta Electronics Thailand PCL : March 15, 2019ASEAN Public Health Delegation Explores Delta's Maternal Health Programs

March 15, 2019

ASEAN Public Health Delegation Explores Delta's Maternal Health Programs

Samutprakarn, Thailand, March 7, 2019-Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. welcomed an ASEAN public health ministry-level delegation with Thailand's Ministry of Public Health to its Samutprakarn headquarters. The delegation visited Delta as part of its fact-finding mission on the public health programs of the 2019 ASEAN chairman nation. The Ministry of Public Health chose Delta as successful model of implementing its Thai Red Cheeks Project for maternal heath in operations.

Mr. Anusorn Muttaraid, Delta Executive Director, welcomed the representatives from nine ASEAN nations and highlighted Delta's commitment to government health programs for women. The Thai Red Cheeks Project distributes free vitamins including iron, folic acid and iodine for women at a reproductive age. The project addresses the challenge of aging society issue that will seriously affect Thailand and other ASEAN nations. Ms. Aonthip Aorthong, Delta Senior Executive of Sustainable Development, took the delegation on a tour of the health facilities including the breastfeeding room for mothers, factory clinic and canteen. The visitors also observed working conditions and special arrangements for pregnant and female employees at the factory production line.

After the tour, the delegates explored Delta's extensive products and solutions portfolio used by global brands at the company showroom. Ms. Aonthip then presented key highlights of the Delta's CSR programs for female employees who make up 85% of the company's workforce. Finally, Mr. Anusorn hosted a Q&A session to share Delta's experiences in community building and female employee welfare development. The ASEAN health officials were interested to learn about Delta's effective health awareness programs, improvement in female employee retention and food sustainability strategy.

As a leading electronics company in Thailand, Delta has many projects to support the health and development of thousands of women, mothers and their children across the country. Delta welcomes collaboration, on a domestic and regional level, to uplift the role of women, care for communities and deliver on its brand promise: Smarter. Greener. Together.