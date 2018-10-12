Delta Electronics Thailand PCL : October 12, 2018Delta Thailand Video Campaign Envisions Change for a Better Tomorrow

October 12, 2018

Delta Thailand Video Campaign Envisions Change for a Better Tomorrow

Bangkok, Thailand, October 10, 2018 -Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. launched a video campaign that envisions change for a better tomorrow. Every day, Delta leverages on its energy-efficient solutions to transform the lives of users because it believes - life gets better by change.

The new Delta video campaign aims to raise awareness of the exciting opportunities for positive change as global connectivity and smart technologies transform everyday life. The need for solutions to meet energy demands while mitigating negative impact on the environment spurs Delta on in its mission to provide innovative, clean and energy efficient solutions. Powerful synergies in Delta's R&D and manufacturing networks in Thailand, Europe and India enable it to push the boundaries of energy-efficient innovation and enrich lives.

Delta aims to inspire viewers to join its positive actions today as it works with partners to lay a foundation for a more sustainable tomorrow. The company drives innovation in data center, EV charging, smart manufacturing, energy storage and clean renewable energy solutions and partners with global tech companies to transform the urban landscape. Delta listens to its customers and users to keep innovating, adding value and driving success for stakeholders.

Looking forward, Delta envisions a bright future and greener life for all as it delivers on its brand promise: Smarter. Greener. Together.

Watch Delta's new video on following links:

Facebook: https://bit.ly/2pKh4gP