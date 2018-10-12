Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Delta Electronics Thailand PCL    DELTA   TH0528010Z00

DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PCL (DELTA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Delta Electronics Thailand PCL : October 12, 2018Delta Thailand Video Campaign Envisions Change for a Better Tomorrow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 08:48am CEST

October 12, 2018

Delta Thailand Video Campaign Envisions Change for a Better Tomorrow

Bangkok, Thailand, October 10, 2018 -Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. launched a video campaign that envisions change for a better tomorrow. Every day, Delta leverages on its energy-efficient solutions to transform the lives of users because it believes - life gets better by change.

The new Delta video campaign aims to raise awareness of the exciting opportunities for positive change as global connectivity and smart technologies transform everyday life. The need for solutions to meet energy demands while mitigating negative impact on the environment spurs Delta on in its mission to provide innovative, clean and energy efficient solutions. Powerful synergies in Delta's R&D and manufacturing networks in Thailand, Europe and India enable it to push the boundaries of energy-efficient innovation and enrich lives.

Delta aims to inspire viewers to join its positive actions today as it works with partners to lay a foundation for a more sustainable tomorrow. The company drives innovation in data center, EV charging, smart manufacturing, energy storage and clean renewable energy solutions and partners with global tech companies to transform the urban landscape. Delta listens to its customers and users to keep innovating, adding value and driving success for stakeholders.

Looking forward, Delta envisions a bright future and greener life for all as it delivers on its brand promise: Smarter. Greener. Together.

Watch Delta's new video on following links:

Youtube: https://youtu.be/Lo4Uj3Bje9w

Facebook: https://bit.ly/2pKh4gP

Disclaimer

Delta Electronics (Thailand) pcl published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 06:47:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND
08:48aDELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PCL : October 12, 2018Delta Thailand Video Campaign E..
PU
09/05DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PCL : September 05, 2018 Delta and Department of Indu..
PU
08/29DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PCL : August 29, 2018 Delta gets Ministry of Labor Re..
PU
08/07DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PCL : August 07, 2018Delta and Department of Industri..
PU
08/03DELTA ELECTRONICS : Announces Conditional Voluntary Tender Offer for Shares of D..
AQ
08/03DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PCL : August 03, 2018 Delta-Sponsored Teams Win Top P..
PU
08/02DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PCL : August 02, 2018 Delta-Sponsored Teams Win Top P..
PU
08/01DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PCL : August 01, 2018 Delta-Sponsored Teams Win Top P..
PU
07/20DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PCL : July 20, 2018Delta Thailand in Nikkei Asia300 L..
PU
07/05DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PCL : July 05, 2018Delta Thailand in New SET Thailand..
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 50 610 M
EBIT 2018 5 227 M
Net income 2018 5 378 M
Finance 2018 4 494 M
Yield 2018 3,76%
P/E ratio 2018 15,87
P/E ratio 2019 13,64
EV / Sales 2018 1,61x
EV / Sales 2019 1,47x
Capitalization 86 069 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 73,7  THB
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shen Yen Hsieh President & Executive Director
Kong Meng Ng Chairman
Vichai Saksuriya Vice President-Operations
Aruwan Sangrungarun Chief Financial Officer
Chin Ming Chen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PCL2 634
KEYENCE CORPORATION-10.63%66 076
EMERSON ELECTRIC5.25%47 751
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-12.76%41 956
NIDEC CORPORATION-10.02%40 507
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.2.73%38 125
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.